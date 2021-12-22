Japan executes three in first hangings since 2019

MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004

AFP, TOKYO





Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.”

Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups.

More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing.

One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004, a Japanese Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said.

The other two were 54-year-old Tomoaki Takanezawa, who killed two clerks at an arcade game parlor in 2003, and his accomplice, Mitsunori Onogawa, 44.

The executions were the first under Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October.

“Whether to keep the death sentence or not is an important issue that concerns the foundation of Japan’s criminal justice system,” Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said. “Given that atrocious crimes keep occurring one after another, it is necessary to execute those whose guilt is extremely grave, so it is inappropriate to abolish capital punishment.”

The nation is reeling after a fire gutted a mental health clinic in Osaka on Friday, with the death toll climbing to 25 as another woman succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators have made the unusual move of naming the arson suspect, although they have not yet announced a criminal investigation.

Japan executed three death-row inmates in 2019 and 15 in 2018 — including 13 from the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out a fatal 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway.

For decades, authorities have told death-row inmates just hours before an execution is carried out.

Two prisoners are suing the government over the system, which they argue is illegal and causes psychological distress.

The pair are also seeking compensation of ￥22 million (US$193,584) for the distress caused by living with uncertainty about their execution date.

Documents and news archives show that Japan used to give death-row inmates more notice, but stopped in about 1975.

The Supreme Court of Japan in December last year overturned a ruling blocking the retrial of a man described as the world’s longest-serving prisoner on death row, raising new hope for the now 85-year-old.

Iwao Hakamada has lived under a death sentence for more than half a century after being convicted in 1968 of robbing and murdering his boss, the man’s wife and their two teenage children.

He and his supporters say that he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation that included beatings, and that evidence in the case was planted.

Worldwide, at least 483 people were executed last year in 18 nations, Amnesty International said.

That represents a drop of about one-quarter from the previous year and fits a downward trend since 2015.

However, the figure does not include the “thousands” of executions believed to have been carried out in China, which keeps such data secret, along with North Korea and Vietnam.

Japan and the US are the only members of the G7 that still use the death penalty.