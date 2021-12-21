World News Quick Take

Agencies





MYANMAR

Suu Kyi verdict deferred

A court yesterday deferred the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Monday next week, a source familiar with the proceedings said. The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and one year in jail respectively. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral. The delay comes after Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to four years in jail for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules by the court. Her sentence was later reduced to a two-year term of detention in her current, undisclosed location.

AUSTRALIA

Sixth child dies from fall

A sixth child has died following an incident in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, the Australian Associated Press quoted Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine as saying. Two other children remain in critical condition and one is recovering at home following the incident in Devonport on Thursday. Children at Hillcrest Primary School were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10m into the air. “Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” Hine was quoted as saying. The state is “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner,” he said.

THAILAND

Quarantine rules mulled

The government is considering reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, as the Ministry of Public Health yesterday reported the nation’s first case of local transmission of the variant. The ministry would propose scrapping a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, and revert to hotel quarantine and a “sandbox” program, which allows free movement in specific locations, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said. The proposal was driven by worries over the spread of the Omicron variant, Anutin told the Inside Thailand TV show, adding that it would be made to the government’s COVID-19 task force “soon.” Thailand had detected 63 people infected with the Omicron variant so far, Anutin said, with the first locally transmitted case found in a Thai woman who tested positive after contracting COVID-19 from her husband, a Colombian who returned from Nigeria late last month.

NIGERIA

Cattle thieves kill 38

Armed cattle thieves on Sunday killed 38 people in three separate attacks in Kaduna state, a local official said, the latest bloodshed to hit the region. The assailants, who usually ride on motorcycles, stormed the villages of Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya, Samuel Aruwan, the internal affairs commissioner for Kaduna state, said in a statement. “Security agencies have confirmed ... that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” Aruwan said. “Houses, trucks and cars were also burned, along with agricultural produce at various farms.” President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “gruesome nature” of the latest killings and called on the security and intelligence forces “to do everything they can to destroy” the attackers.