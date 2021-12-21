Japanese space tourists return to Earth

LUNAR JAUNT: Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa next plans to take eight people with him on a 2023 mission around the moon that is to be operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX

AFP, ALMATY, Kazakhstan





A Japanese billionaire yesterday returned to Earth after 12 days spent on the International Space Station (ISS), where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space, including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom.

Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, parachuted onto Kazakhstan’s steppe at about the expected landing time of 3:13am GMT, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

Footage from the landing site, about 150km southeast of the central town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions.

Ground crew assist Japanese space tourist Yozo Hirano after his capsule landed in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, yesterday. Photo: Roscosmos handout via Reuters

“The crew is feeling good,” a commentator on NASA TV said, translating comments from Russian mission control.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Sunday had said that Maezawa and Hirano were set to be surprised by recovery crews with a traditional Japanese noodle dish.

The journey marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade-long pause that saw the rise of competition from the US. The trio spent 12 days on the orbiting laboratory, where the Japanese tourists documented their daily life aboard the ISS for Maezawa’s YouTube channel.

Addressing his 1 million followers on YouTube, the 46-year-old billionaire explained how to brush teeth and go to the bathroom in space.

In one of the videos, he explained in detail the business of relieving oneself on the ISS.

“Peeing is very easy,” he said as he demonstrated a handheld funnel astronauts use to suck their urine away.

In other videos, he showed his followers how to properly drink tea and sleep in zero gravity.

When the three space travelers arrived on the ISS on Dec. 8, they joined a seven-team crew who were engaged in space biology and physics research.

Maezawa plans to take eight people with him on a 2023 mission around the moon, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

He and his assistant are the first private Japanese citizens to visit space since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama traveled to Russia’s Mir space station in 1990.

Their return from space caps a banner year that many have seen as a turning point for private space travel.

Billionaires Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson all made breakthrough commercial tourism flights this year, bursting into a market Russia is keen to defend.

In partnership with US-based company Space Adventures, Russian space agency Roscosmos had previously taken seven tourists to the ISS since 2001.