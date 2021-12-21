British PM Johnson pictured at social event in lockdown

The Guardian





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pictured with wine and cheese alongside his wife and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street garden during lockdown, raising questions over the government’s insistence it constituted a “work meeting.”

The photograph was shared with the Guardian following No. 10 Downing Street’s denial last week that there was a social event on May 15 last year, including wine, spirits and pizza, inside and outside the building.

Johnson’s spokesman said that Downing Street staff were working in the garden in the afternoon and evening, but the picture raises questions over that assertion. Bottles of wine are in evidence, there is a lack of social distancing and 19 people are gathered in groups across the Downing Street terrace and lawn.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured at No. 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

At the time social mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least 2m. In workplaces, guidance said in-person meetings should only take place if “absolutely necessary.”

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, described the picture as “a slap in the face of the British public.”

“The prime minister consistently shows us he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us. Alleged drinking and partying late into the evening when the rest of us were only recently getting one daily walk,” Rayner said.

The prime minister has faced a string of allegations of partying and socializing in Downing Street while COVID-19 restrictions were in place. He was forced to order a civil service inquiry, though its head stepped down on Friday over allegations of his own Christmas party.

In the new image shared with the Guardian, Johnson and his wife, Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn baby, are seen sitting around a table with a cheeseboard and wine, along with two people believed to be a civil servant and an aide. Last week, Downing Street said that Boris Johnson was working in the garden before retiring to his flat at 7pm.

On that day, then-British secretary of state for health and social care Matt Hancock had given a 5pm news conference urging people to stick to the regulations and not take advantage of the good weather over the weekend to socialize in groups.

At the time schools were still shut, and bars and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing.

“This picture is utterly heartbreaking to see for the people that spent the first wave of the pandemic on the frontline of our health service, desperately missing their loved ones, enduring loneliness, missing funerals,” Rayner said.

“Boris Johnson’s government is run with the attitude that it is one rule for them, and another for everyone else. He is totally unfit to lead our country,” she said.