Poles flock to protests to defend media freedom

AP, WARSAW





Poles on Sunday flocked to city centers across the nation to defend a US-owned TV network that is being targeted by the nation’s right-wing government and to protect media freedom in an EU nation where democratic norms are eroding.

Among the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the nation’s communist regime and who fear that the democracy they helped usher in is now being lost.

Many Poles believe the populist government is turning the nation away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia, with attempts to exert political control over the courts and silence critical media.

People take part in a demonstration to defend media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Former European Council president Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, called on Poles to show solidarity and change their leadership.

“Let’s sweep this power away,” Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, told the crowd in Warsaw.

The protests were called after parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland’s largest TV network.

The lower house of parliament had voted for it in the summer, but it was vetoed by the Senate. Without any notice, parliament suddenly brought the bill back and the lower house overrode the Senate’s veto. The fate of the bill now lies with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The main protest on Sunday took place in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw, with demonstrators demanding that Duda veto the bill.

The government has defended the legislation by arguing that it is important for national security to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control firms that help form public opinion.

A string of speakers on Sunday accused authorities of attacking Poland’s democratic foundations, and the crowds chanted “Free media.”

Jaroslaw Kurski, deputy editor of Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal newspaper that has uncovered a string of government scandals and been sued many times by government allies, accused the ruling party of seeking to silence the media to steal Poland’s next elections, which are scheduled in 2023.

“The mafia has taken over the country. They want to master all elements of public life,” Kurski said.

A protester in Warsaw, Joanna Glowczyk Zobek, said the authorities probably would not care about the protests, “but let the world see that in Poland there are not only supporters of Law and Justice, supporters of dull propaganda, there are also normal people who want to be citizens of Europe and who want to have good relations with the whole world.”