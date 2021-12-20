World News Quick Take

JAPAN

Fire victims’ escape blocked

A Cabinet official yesterday said that victims of a fire in a clinic that claimed 24 lives last week were blocked from the only escape route. In an act of suspected arson, a man entered a fourth-floor clinic in Osaka carrying a bag of liquid that caught fire after he set it near a heater and kicked it, police said. “Based on the damage, it is thought that the fire broke out near the stairs, which was the only escape route,” Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Yasushi Kaneko told reporters. Fire departments across Japan have been directed to inspect about 30,000 multistory commercial buildings that have only one staircase, he added.

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon death toll rises

Eighty-nine people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed yesterday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago. The death toll is likely to rise as disaster agencies assess the full extent of the storm’s destruction.

INDONESIA

Semeru volcano erupts

The Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early yesterday spewing a 2km-high ash column. The eruption resulted in dense white and gray ash clouds, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said. The agency told nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a 5km radius of the eruption center and to keep a 500m distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

IRAQ

Rockets target Green Zone

Two rockets targeted Baghdad’s ultra-secure Green Zone that houses the US embassy early yesterday, the country’s security forces said in a statement. “The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets. The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defense batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles,” the statement said. A security source said that the rocket that was shot down fell near the US embassy, while the second came down about 500m away. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

ITALY

Famed jailbreaker nabbed

Police on Saturday caught serial jailbreaker Graziano Mesina, who was on the country’s top eight most dangerous fugitives list, the Ministry of the Interior said. The 79-year-old, who is famous in Italy for multiple escapes from prison, has to serve a 24-year sentence for international drug trafficking, Italian media reported. Police captured him in a house in the hillside town of Desulo in Sardinia, not far from Orgosolo in the center of the island, where he grew up, the last of 11 children, born to a Sardinian shepherd. Mesina had skipped bail last year. He has served more than 40 years in jail for attempted murder and a kidnapping spree, and is known for his escapes — on one occasion jumping from a moving train during a transfer and disguising himself as a priest on another, media reports said. In 1970, he reportedly watched his football team Cagliari play, while dressed as a woman. Mesina’s lawyers told ANSA news agency that he had spent “a difficult year” on the run, during which both his sisters had died of COVID-19. Asked why he escaped last year, he told his lawyers: “I have already spent too long in jail, over 45 years, and the idea of going back in to die scares me.”