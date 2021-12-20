Hong Kong elites pick new ‘patriots only’ legislature

AFP, HONG KONG





Hong Kongers yesterday began casting ballots for lawmakers under Beijing’s new “patriots only” rules, which drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office, with turnout muted at the midway point.

It is the first Legislative Council poll under the new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests two years ago.

All candidates have been vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty to China and only 20 of the 90 legislature seats are to be directly elected.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, leaves after casting her vote for the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The largest chunk of seats — 40 — are to be chosen by a committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists. The remaining 30 are to be chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees that represent special-interest and industry groups.

At 3:30pm — halfway through the 14-hour voting period — just under 19 percent of the 4.5 million-strong electorate had cast votes, the lowest midway turnout rate since Britain handed the territory over to China in 1997.

In 2016, 27 percent had cast votes by the same point.

Daniel So, a 65-year-old who works in technology, was among the first lining up at a polling center in the Mid-Levels district.

“The young people are not so interested in this election, because they are misled by foreign politicians and media,” he said. “China is doing so great now.”

As Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) arrived to cast her vote, three protesters from the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats party chanted: “I want genuine universal suffrage.”

An accountant in her 20s, who gave her name as Loy, said she had no plans to use her ballot.

“My vote won’t mean anything because ultimately it’s Beijing’s people winning,” she said.

In North Point, a district known for pro-government support, a 74-year-old man who gave his surname Lo said he did not know most of the “new faces” on the candidate list, but still voted.

“I picked those who would voice opposition, not the yes-men,” he said.