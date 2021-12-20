COVID-19: Dutch lock down, Europe intensifies Omicron response

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands





The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown, and London declared a “major incident” as Europe tries to rein in rising COVID-19 case numbers and the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2 takes hold.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the variant could be dominant in Europe by the middle of next month.

Many countries are reimposing travel restrictions and other measures weeks after the variant was first detected in southern Africa.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that all non-essential shops, cultural and entertainment venues must shut until Jan. 14, while schools are to close until at least Jan. 9.

The Dutch also face stricter limits on the number of guests in their homes, although officials made an exception for Christmas Day.

“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow,” Rutte told a televised news conference.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the British capital, calling the case surge “hugely concerning.”

The UK registered record case numbers for three days in a row during the week, prompting new regulations and reports that another lockdown is being considered. Most of the new cases recorded in London are of the Omicron variant.

Germany’s health agency announced that it had put the UK on a list of high-risk COVID-19 countries, which would mean tighter restrictions for travelers.

The change, which came into effect at midnight yesterday, means that arrivals from the UK would have to observe a two-week quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated.