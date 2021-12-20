COVID-19: White House ‘didn’t see’ variants coming: Harris

SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court

The Guardian





US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year.

The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role.

Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in his popularity ratings.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee at the Hotel Washington in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

A White House official on Saturday told NBC News that the president would make a speech about COVID-19 tomorrow, at which he would unveil new measures to combat the virus, including steps to “help communities in need of assistance.”

Biden would also be “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” the official said.

Harris’ comments about COVID-19, in which she also appeared to place blame on the medical community for a lack of foresight, would seem to confirm the administration’s view that the pandemic is its biggest obstacle to progress.

“We didn’t see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see Delta coming,” Harris said. “We didn’t see Omicron coming, and that’s the nature of what this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

Harris also said the public needed to be more trusting of COVID-19 vaccines, citing a slow take-up rate despite the White House and federal health officials’ efforts to urge vaccinations and boosters.

“I would take that more seriously,” Harris said of disinformation promoted in Republican circles and swirling elsewhere, successfully dissuading people from getting a shot.

“The biggest threat still to the American people is the threat to the unvaccinated, and most people who believe in the efficacy of the vaccine and the seriousness of the virus have been vaccinated. That troubles me deeply,” she said.

Harris is backed up by data analysis showing that 91 percent of Democrats have received a first shot compared with only 60 percent of Republicans.

Deaths from COVID-19 are occurring increasingly in areas that last year voted for former US president Donald Trump, compared with areas that voted for Biden.

The administration was handed a victory on Friday, as an appeals court said its vaccine mandate for large firms could go into effect.

However, that contest is not over, as Republicans are seeking to take the matter all the way to the US Supreme Court.

“We have not been victorious over [COVID-19],” Harris told the Los Angeles Times, appearing to counter Biden’s July statement that the virus “no longer controls our lives.”

“I don’t think that in any regard anyone can claim victory when, you know, there are 800,000 people who are dead because of this virus,” Harris said.

Other subjects covered in the interview included Biden’s Build Back Better domestic spending plan, immigration and voting rights, all hot-button topics on which the administration has failed to make much headway.

Harris said the failure to pass the US$1.75 trillion economic and climate spending package, which Biden conceded on Friday would miss its Christmas deadline, was a frustration, but she offered no alternative plan.

Although she blamed Republican stonewalling, the measure is being held up in particular by Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin.

“We have to keep appealing to the American people that they should expect Congress and their elected representatives to act on the issue,” Harris said. “We can’t give up on it, that’s for sure.”