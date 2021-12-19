GREECE
Quake rattles south
An strong earthquake rattled parts of the country’s south yesterday, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. A tremor with a magnitude of 5.4 and a depth of almost 58km occurred at 7:16am in the sea between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported. Local media reported that the earthquake was felt from Athens to Crete. It was “about five seconds long, quite strong even in the basement of a building,” one witness in the city of Chania on Crete, wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre testimony board.
PHILIPPINES
Typhoon toll hits 23
At least 23 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, officials said yesterday, with “alarming” reports of destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles. Rai was a super typhoon when it smashed into the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195kph.
JAPAN
Suspect’s home searched
Police yesterday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told reporters that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out at the man’s house about half an hour before the building fire, the investigator said. He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it might take a while until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.
UNITED STATES
Rioter gets five years
A supporter of former president Donald Trump was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol, the harshest punishment yet handed down in the investigation into the Jan. 6 violence. Robert Scott Palmer, 54, was seen in videos and photographs wearing a US flag jacket decorated with pro-Trump patches and a hat reading “Florida for Trump” as he threw boards, a fire extinguisher and other objects at police outside the Capitol. He had tried to enter the Capitol, but was ultimately pushed back by pepper spray deployed by security officials. After that he continued to throw things at officers, until he was hit by a rubber bullet.
UNITED STATES
Poison plan approved
The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan to poison invasive mice threatening rare seabirds on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. The agency that regulates California’s coastline on Thursday night voted 5-3 to approve a plan to drop about 1,360kg of poisoned bait from helicopters onto the rocky islands off the San Francisco coast that are home to hundreds of thousands of breeding birds. The refuge is home to an estimated 300,000 breeding seabirds, including the rare ashy storm-petrel. However, officials say the population is threatened by mice that first arrived on the islands aboard ships more than a century ago.
Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family’s home, including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman empire. The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia’s Stari Kostolac — on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium. It was only years later that the family realized the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire. Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology,
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
UNUSUAL CONCESSION: Public debate on the accusations has been allowed online, unlike discourse on other #MeToo cases, including tennis star Peng Shuai’s allegations Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has fired a woman who accused a manager of sexual assault, a surprise move that came just months after China’s e-commerce leader admitted bungling its initial response to the allegation. The employee, surnamed Zhou (周), told the Dahe Daily that Alibaba had terminated her for spreading false information in August about being raped by a senior manager. She did not receive any severance and was compensated up to the date of termination on Nov. 25, according to a screenshot of an official memo and an interview with Zhou published by the Chinese newspaper. Zhou’s termination caps a