GREECE

Quake rattles south

An strong earthquake rattled parts of the country’s south yesterday, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. A tremor with a magnitude of 5.4 and a depth of almost 58km occurred at 7:16am in the sea between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported. Local media reported that the earthquake was felt from Athens to Crete. It was “about five seconds long, quite strong even in the basement of a building,” one witness in the city of Chania on Crete, wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre testimony board.

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon toll hits 23

At least 23 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, officials said yesterday, with “alarming” reports of destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles. Rai was a super typhoon when it smashed into the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195kph.

JAPAN

Suspect’s home searched

Police yesterday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told reporters that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out at the man’s house about half an hour before the building fire, the investigator said. He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it might take a while until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.

UNITED STATES

Rioter gets five years

A supporter of former president Donald Trump was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol, the harshest punishment yet handed down in the investigation into the Jan. 6 violence. Robert Scott Palmer, 54, was seen in videos and photographs wearing a US flag jacket decorated with pro-Trump patches and a hat reading “Florida for Trump” as he threw boards, a fire extinguisher and other objects at police outside the Capitol. He had tried to enter the Capitol, but was ultimately pushed back by pepper spray deployed by security officials. After that he continued to throw things at officers, until he was hit by a rubber bullet.

UNITED STATES

Poison plan approved

The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan to poison invasive mice threatening rare seabirds on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. The agency that regulates California’s coastline on Thursday night voted 5-3 to approve a plan to drop about 1,360kg of poisoned bait from helicopters onto the rocky islands off the San Francisco coast that are home to hundreds of thousands of breeding birds. The refuge is home to an estimated 300,000 breeding seabirds, including the rare ashy storm-petrel. However, officials say the population is threatened by mice that first arrived on the islands aboard ships more than a century ago.