Pfizer said on Friday that it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots did not appear strong enough for some of the children.
Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found that two to four-year-olds did not have as strong an immune response as expected to the very low-dose shots the company is testing in the youngest children.
It is disappointing news for families anxious to vaccinate their tots. Pfizer had expected data on how well the vaccines were working in children under five by this year’s end and it is not clear how long the change will delay a final answer.
Photo: AFP
Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, said if the three-dose study is successful, they plan to apply for emergency authorization sometime in the first half of next year.
A kid-sized version of Pfizer’s vaccine is already available for five to 11-year-olds, one that is one-third of the dose given to everyone else 12 or older.
For children younger than five, Pfizer is testing an even smaller dose, just 3 micrograms, or one-10th of the adult dose.
Researchers analyzed a subset of youngsters in the study a month after their second dose to see if the tots developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies that were similar to teens and young adults who get the regular shots.
The very low-dose shots appeared to work in youngsters under age two, who produced similar antibody levels.
However, the immune response in two to four-year-olds was lower than the study required, Pfizer vaccine research chief Kathrin Jansen said on Friday in a call with investors.
Rather than trying a higher-dose shot for the preschoolers, Pfizer decided to expand the study to evaluate three of the very low-dose shots in all the study participants — from six months up to age five. That third shot would come at least two months after the youngsters’ second dose.
No safety concerns have been spotted in the study, the companies said.
Jansen cited other data showing a booster shot for people 16 or older restores strong protection, a jump in immunity that scientists hope also will help fend off the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The companies also are preparing to test a booster for five to 11-year-olds, who are just now getting their two-dose vaccinations. They are testing different dose options for teen boosters.
Jansen said if the additional pediatric testing is successful, “we would have a consistent three-dose vaccine approach for all ages.”
