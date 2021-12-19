The UK’s leading civil servant has stepped down from his role investigating alleged lockdown-breaking parties inside Downing Street after claims emerged that he had hosted an event himself over the same period.
No. 10 said Simon Case had removed himself from the process “to ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence.”
He is to be replaced by veteran civil servant Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department of Communities and Levelling Up.
“She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the prime minister,” the statement added, giving no time for this.
A report by Case into an alleged party inside No. 10 on Dec. 18 last year, when all indoor social mixing was banned, plus a series of other claimed events, had been due to be published as early as this week.
However, the plans were plunged into doubt after a series of sources alleged that a Christmas event for staff took place in Case’s office on Dec. 17, the day before the supposed Downing Street party.
Some outlets described staff from both the Cabinet Office and other departments mingling in Case’s office and an outside room. The occasion is said to have included drinks, snacks and Christmas decorations.
However, a Cabinet Office statement said staff in Case’s private office took part in “a virtual quiz” on that date.
“A small number of them, who had been working in the office throughout the pandemic and on duty that day, took part from their desks, while the rest of the team were virtual,” it said.
“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office. No outside guests or other staff were invited or present,” it added. “This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”
The disclosures are another significant embarrassment for Downing Street, which has been engulfed by a series of scandals in recent weeks, as well as the embarrassment of losing the North Shropshire by election to the Liberal Democrats.
The reports raised questions about what Case told Boris Johnson prior to taking on the inquiry — the prime minister has repeatedly said no rules were broken by either him or his staff.
The Labour Party had said the claims about Case made it uncertain whether he could properly look into the alleged party on Dec. 18, as well as another alleged event at Downing Street on Nov. 27 last year, and reports of a party at the British Department for Education.
“Labour made it clear when the investigation was launched that the person in charge should be uncompromised and able to make a fair and independent judgement,” she said. “These fresh revelations put that into question.”
The Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said Case should be removed from the process, calling instead for “an inquiry led by an independent arbitrator — someone who owes the UK government nothing.”
Asked about Case’s report earlier on Friday, Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party chairman, had said he was “confident that that inquiry will vindicate the prime minister’s assertion that everything that happened was within the rules.”
