Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of “cybermercenary” groups, and began alerting 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on rights advocates, dissidents and journalists worldwide.
Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping through hack attacks.
The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes might have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business.
Photo: AFP
“The surveillance-for-hire industry ... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a news briefing.
The Facebook parent said it deleted accounts tied to Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube and Bluehawk CI — all of which were based or founded in Israel.
India-based BellTroX, North Macedonian firm Cytrox and an unidentified entity in China also saw accounts linked to them removed from Meta platforms.
Although Meta was unable to pinpoint who was running the Chinese operation, it traced “command and control” of the surveillance tool involved to servers that appeared to be used by law enforcement officials in China.
Cytrox was also accused by researchers at Canadian cybersecurity organization Citizen Lab of developing and selling spyware used to hack Egyptian opposition figure Ayman Nour’s cellphone.
“These cybermercenaries often claim that their services only target criminals and terrorists,” a Meta statement said.
“Targeting is in fact indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists,” it added. “We have banned them from our services.”
Black Cube in a statement denied wrongdoing or even operating in the “cyberworld.”
Firms selling “Web intelligence services” start the surveillance process by gathering information from publicly available online sources such as news reports and Wikipedia.
Cybermercenaries then set up fake accounts on social media sites to glean information from people’s profiles and even join groups or conversations to learn more, Meta investigators said.
