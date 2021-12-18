UK PM Johnson suffers by-election disaster

‘THE PARTY’s OVER’: Weeks of bad headlines turned what would have been a routine victory of a safe rural seat won by 23,000 votes two years ago into a loss by almost 6,000

LONDON





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday suffered a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party, a result which raises serious questions about his leadership.

His party won the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a massive majority in 2019, but that was wiped out by the Liberal Democrats in Thursday’s vote in a result that would intensify the mutinous mood among Conservatives.

Johnson was already reeling after roughly 100 of his MPs on Tuesday rebelled in parliament against the government’s introduction of COVID-19 vaccine passes for large events.

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan speaks after being elected as Member of Parliament for North Shropshire in Shrewsbury, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The UK leader’s authority has also been repeatedly clobbered in the past few weeks by claims of corruption, and reports that he and his staff broke COVID-19 restrictions over Christmas last year.

Weeks of bad headlines turned what would be a routine victory in the safe rural seat — won by 23,000 votes just two years ago — into a shattering defeat of almost 6,000 votes, while surging virus cases have added to a sense of crisis.

The government reported nearly 89,000 new infections on Thursday, the second consecutive record daily tally.

Winning candidate Helen Morgan said that voters had sent a message “loudly and clearly” to Johnson that “the party’s over.”

“Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It can and will be defeated,” she vowed.

The defeat would likely see more MPs filing letters of no-confidence in their leader, which could trigger an internal party vote to remove him.

The same process saw his predecessor Theresa May ousted in mid-2019.

The Liberal Democrats appeared to have been helped by supporters of the main national opposition Labour Party lending them their votes.

“I’ll be voting for the Liberal Democrats because I’m so offended by the performance of Johnson,” Martin Hill, 68, who normally votes Labour, said earlier this week.

“It’ll be a tactical vote — I want to give Johnson a slap in the face,” he added.

Others in the small town of Whitchurch were prepared to overlook the former London mayor’s transgressions.

“I don’t think it’s enough for us to say: ‘Right, we want a new leader now,’ because I think Boris has done an excellent job,” said 67-year-old Sue Parkinson, who has voted Conservative for the past two decades.