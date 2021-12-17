New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers on Wednesday voted to make the US’ most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere.
If New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signs the measure, as expected, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings would have to comply as early as 2024.
Hospitals, commercial kitchens and some other facilities would be exempt.
Photo: Reuters
Supporters say it is a substantial and necessary move to combat global warming. Heating, cooling and powering buildings accounts for nearly 70 percent of the city’s emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases.
New buildings’ stoves and furnaces would use electricity generated partly from burning natural gas and other fossil fuels, but backers say the change still would keep millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over time.
They say it would boost momentum ahead of a statewide requirement to use 70 percent renewable energy by 2030, up from about 30 percent now.
“This is a huge, huge step forward,” said Alex Beauchamp of Food & Water Watch, an environmental group.
He called the legislation “a real game-changer on the national scene.”
Berkeley, California, debuted the idea of banning gas hookups for new buildings in 2019. The measure faces an ongoing court challenge from a restaurant association, but San Francisco, Seattle and a few dozen other US cities — mainly in California — have followed suit.
