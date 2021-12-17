Thousands of Filipinos flee powerful typhoon

DISASTERS: A Red Cross official called the super typhoon a bitter blow for millions of people still recovering from storms, floods and the pandemic

AP, MANILA





A powerful typhoon yesterday slammed into the southeastern Philippines and was blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be devastated by flash floods, landslides and tidal surges, officials said.

Forecasters said that Typhoon Rai, which had sustained winds of 195kph and gusts of up to 240kph, blew from the Pacific Ocean into the Siargao Islands.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but military and coast guard rescue personnel were helping residents stranded by fast-rising waters.

Coast guard personnel help evacuate flood-affected residents in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, yesterday. Photo: AFP / Philippine Coast Guard

Disaster-response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon, which has a 400km-wide rain band and is one of the strongest to hit the country this year.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it has grounded all vessels, stranding nearly 4,000 passengers, and ferry and cargo ship workers in dozens of southern and central ports.

Several mostly domestic flights have been canceled, and schools and workplaces were shut in the most vulnerable areas.

Footage shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed rescuers wading through chest-deep waters in the city of Cagayan de Oro on the northern coast of Mindanao, while ferrying residents in rubber boats.

“Filipinos are tough, but this super typhoon is a bitter blow for millions of people who are still recovering from devastating storms, floods and COVID-19 in the past year,” Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said.

More than 98,000 people have been evacuated to safety, the government’s disaster-response agency said.

Crowding in evacuation centers was complicating efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Intensified vaccinations were also halted in provinces likely to experience stormy weather.

The Philippines is among the hardest-hit in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths.

Eastern Samar Provincial Governor Ben Evardone said he suspended vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the typhoon.

More than 70 percent of villagers in the province have received at least one shot, and Evardone expressed concern because some vaccines stored are due to expire in a few months.