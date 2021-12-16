World News Quick Take

GERMANY

Saxony police conduct raids

Police yesterday searched several locations in the eastern state of Saxony as part of an investigation into what they said was a plot to murder state Premier Michael Kretschmer by anti-vaccine advocates. The searches in the city of Dresden targeted individual members of a group on the messaging program Telegram, where plans for the killing were discussed in connection with the state government’s COVID-19 curbs, police said. The group “Dresden Offlinevernetzung” came to the attention of authorities after an investigation published last week by broadcaster ZDF. Special forces took part in the raids launched after statements by members of the Telegram group suggested that they might be in possession of sharp weapons and crossbows, Saxony police wrote on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

Woman to head NYC police

New York City appointed the first-ever female police chief to head the largest force in the nation, local media reported on Tuesday. Keechant Sewell, who would also be only the third black person in the post, would have to restore community trust in a police department that has faced accusations of harboring violent, racist and corrupt officers in its ranks. Former police officer and New York mayor-elect Eric Adams, who would be the city’s second black mayor, announced the key appointment two weeks before formally taking office on Jan. 1, with security one of the main issues during his campaign. “Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams told the New York Post. Commanding approximately 36,000 police officers, Sewell, 49, would shoulder the tough task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in crime.

MALAYSIA

Boat sinking kills 11

At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 27 are believed to be missing after a boat yesterday sank in stormy weather off the southern state of Johor, authorities said. The vessel, believed to be carrying 60 migrants, went down in the morning, the coast guard said. Soldiers discovered the bodies of seven men and four women on the shore, Maritime Enforcement Agency Director-General Admiral Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said. Another 20 men and two women were found alive following the voyage from a nearby Indonesian island, and have been taken into custody, he said. Those missing are believed to have fled into hiding or drowned, and authorities have deployed boats and an aircraft to hunt for them. “We deeply regret this deadly tragedy,” Mohamad Zubil said. “I urge migrants not to enter Malaysia illegally.”

PHILIPPINES

Omicron cases detected

The nation is retaining its second-most lenient movement restrictions through the Christmas holidays amid easing COVID-19 cases, even as it detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The entire nation is to be placed under alert level 2 from today until Dec. 31, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said yesterday in a televised briefing. Indoor restaurants, gyms, cinemas can operate at half capacity, while outdoor businesses can open at 70 percent capacity. The Department of Health also announced that it had detected the Omicron variant from a returning Filipino from Japan, and a Nigerian national from his home country. They are isolating, and their close contacts are being tracked, authorities said.