GERMANY
Saxony police conduct raids
Police yesterday searched several locations in the eastern state of Saxony as part of an investigation into what they said was a plot to murder state Premier Michael Kretschmer by anti-vaccine advocates. The searches in the city of Dresden targeted individual members of a group on the messaging program Telegram, where plans for the killing were discussed in connection with the state government’s COVID-19 curbs, police said. The group “Dresden Offlinevernetzung” came to the attention of authorities after an investigation published last week by broadcaster ZDF. Special forces took part in the raids launched after statements by members of the Telegram group suggested that they might be in possession of sharp weapons and crossbows, Saxony police wrote on Twitter.
UNITED STATES
Woman to head NYC police
New York City appointed the first-ever female police chief to head the largest force in the nation, local media reported on Tuesday. Keechant Sewell, who would also be only the third black person in the post, would have to restore community trust in a police department that has faced accusations of harboring violent, racist and corrupt officers in its ranks. Former police officer and New York mayor-elect Eric Adams, who would be the city’s second black mayor, announced the key appointment two weeks before formally taking office on Jan. 1, with security one of the main issues during his campaign. “Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve,” Adams told the New York Post. Commanding approximately 36,000 police officers, Sewell, 49, would shoulder the tough task of maintaining security in New York at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in crime.
MALAYSIA
Boat sinking kills 11
At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 27 are believed to be missing after a boat yesterday sank in stormy weather off the southern state of Johor, authorities said. The vessel, believed to be carrying 60 migrants, went down in the morning, the coast guard said. Soldiers discovered the bodies of seven men and four women on the shore, Maritime Enforcement Agency Director-General Admiral Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said. Another 20 men and two women were found alive following the voyage from a nearby Indonesian island, and have been taken into custody, he said. Those missing are believed to have fled into hiding or drowned, and authorities have deployed boats and an aircraft to hunt for them. “We deeply regret this deadly tragedy,” Mohamad Zubil said. “I urge migrants not to enter Malaysia illegally.”
PHILIPPINES
Omicron cases detected
The nation is retaining its second-most lenient movement restrictions through the Christmas holidays amid easing COVID-19 cases, even as it detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The entire nation is to be placed under alert level 2 from today until Dec. 31, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said yesterday in a televised briefing. Indoor restaurants, gyms, cinemas can operate at half capacity, while outdoor businesses can open at 70 percent capacity. The Department of Health also announced that it had detected the Omicron variant from a returning Filipino from Japan, and a Nigerian national from his home country. They are isolating, and their close contacts are being tracked, authorities said.
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
An editorial on a Chinese state-run news site has suggested that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members are obliged to have three children for the good of the country, as Beijing seeks to address plummeting birthrates. The editorial, which was first published last month, went viral this week and drew sharp reaction from Chinese Internet users, with millions of shares, views and comments. As the wave of reaction grew, the original article disappeared from the Web site. The piece, published by the China Reports Network, said that every CCP member — of which there are about 95 million — “should shoulder the responsibility