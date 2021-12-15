World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Local mRNA factory planned

The government yesterday said that it plans to start making mRNA vaccines at home with a new plant that could produce up to 100 million doses per year. The factory would be built in Victoria State in a partnership between vaccine manufacturer Moderna, Canberra and the state government. It is expected to open by 2024. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was in the country’s national interest to produce vaccines locally.

UNITED STATES

No penalty for Kabul strike

The Pentagon on Monday said that no military personnel would be held accountable for an August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general had said that the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints and communication breakdowns. The military previously called the strike a “tragic mistake.”

GHANA

Airlines fined if ‘no jab’

The operator of the country’s main international airport is to fine airlines US$3,500 for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or who tests positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, it said on Monday. The rule went into effect yesterday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, Ghana Airports said. The measure is one of the strictest in Africa, where vaccine uptake has been challenged by lack of supply and logistical issues.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Opposition party figure held

Police yesterday said that they had arrested a leading member of the opposition. United Party president John Kwaita was reportedly arrested by armed police at his home late on Monday on unspecified charges. “We can confirm that a prominent Solomon Islander has been arrested yesterday evening in relation to the rioting,” a police spokesman said. Late last month, anti-government protests sparked widespread looting and arson in the capital, Honiara.

FRANCE

Cities brawl over foie gras

Politicians in the Perigord region, known for its foie gras, have denounced a decision by several mayors across the country to ban the delicacy from official functions. “At a time when the detractors of foie gras are multiplying, let’s be proud of our gastronomic identity and our products,” a petition signed by 56 politicians from the southern region says. The production of foie gras, which is made from the livers of force-fed ducks and geese, is regularly condemned by animal rights advocates. Mayors in several cities, including Strasbourg, Grenoble and Lyon, have banned it from official tables.

CANADA

Teacher axed over hijab

The removal of a teacher for wearing a hijab in the classroom has sparked widespread condemnation of a law in Quebec. Earlier this month, Fatemeh Anvari, a third-grade teacher in Chelsea, Quebec, was told she could no longer continue in the role because her headwear contravened Bill 21, which bars public servants in “positions of authority” — including police officers, lawyers, judges, bus drivers, doctors, social workers and teachers — from wearing religious symbols. The law has an outsized impact on Muslim women and in schools in the province, where 74.5 percent of teachers are women. “This is not about my article of clothing. This is a bigger issue,” Anvari told CTV News.