Brazil mayor gets in ring to settle political score

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





The mayor of a small Brazilian city took polarizing politics to another level when he fought a cage match to settle a score with a former councilman.

Simao Peixoto, mayor of the Brazilian Amazon municipality of Borba, has had a long-running beef with former city councilman Erineu “Mirico” da Silva.

The final straw, according to media reports, came when Da Silva posted a video criticizing Peixoto’s management of the Balneario do Lira, a beach resort that is the municipality’s main tourist attraction.

When Da Silva made a video threatening the mayor with a “beat-down,” Peixoto, 39, fired back with a challenge: a mixed martial arts fight in a regulation octagon, complete with referee and fans, according to the Diario do Nordeste.

The three-round bout was held in the early hours of Sunday in the town’s sports center, with a rowdy crowd egging the two rivals on.

Peixoto entered the ring making a throat-slitting gesture in Da Silva’s direction, a video of the fight posted online showed.

The two shirtless men wasted no time lunging at each other, but appeared to tire quickly.

Da Silva managed to take the mayor down twice — once with an early right jab, once with a third-round leg sweep — but the judges declared Peixoto the winner.

The pair, who looked to have exhausted their animosity, ended with a good-natured embrace.

Some criticized the men for turning Brazil’s polarized politics into a literal cage fight.

“There were only losers in this fight — including healthy public debate and above all, voters,” news magazine Veja wrote.