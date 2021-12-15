Jemaryon Hart is bruised, but grateful just to be alive after seven hours trapped under the rubble of a candle factory in Mayfield, a town devastated by a tornado that swept across the state of Kentucky on Friday.
“I’m happy I’m alive,” said the 21-year-old, who had been working for 10 days at the candle factory on the western side of the small town.
The factory looks like it has been stamped on by a giant’s foot — nothing more than a heap of sheet metal, steel and wood that rescuers were methodically clearing in the ever-shrinking hopes of finding survivors.
Photo: AFP
On Friday night, “it was a normal day at work and it just kind of all happened at one time,” Hart said. “Once we heard sirens, everybody tried to get to the safety area, but at that point, it was just like it kind of all happened, and there was no way of bracing for it or anything like that.”
As the tornado slammed into the building, the roof collapsed, trapping the workers inside.
“It was really scary, really painful — the walls, cinder blocks, metal, wood, everything just crushing you,” he said. “The more we waited, the building like, settled in more and more on top of us.”
Photo: AFP
“You went from being able to wiggle just a little bit at the beginning to not being able to move at all — everything just pinning you down,” he said. “I was just trying to control my breathing. A lot of people weren’t able to do that. People were panicking.”
Some of the people passed out. Others were crushed to death.
The young man still managed to get his cellphone out of his pocket to call his pregnant girlfriend and then his mother.
“It gave me a little more hope to try to stick through it. Wait for help,” he said.
Help finally came after seven long hours, at 3:40am.
The first rescuers, who arrived almost an hour after the tornado struck, took a long time to clear the debris, fearful that any false move could lead to the people trapped underneath being crushed to death.
Once he had been freed, Hart was carried to safety by firefighters because he could no longer feel his left leg.
“Just seeing my place of work just completely not there anymore... It was so unbelievable. The parking lot was gone. The building was gone. All the cars were gone,” he said.
Beyond the physical pain, Hart also feels psychologically bruised.
He discovered that a young coworker he knew was dead, and he experiences flashbacks every time he talks about the factory.
“It was so crazy. It’s not actually believable that it happened. But you being there and the thoughts and images going through your head, you know it happened. So it’s just kind of hard to cope with everything,” he said.
He is angry at the lack of safety measures put in place by the factory management, who had decided to continue production despite warnings from the authorities.
Asked if he was considering suing his employer, Hart said: “That’s what they deserve.”
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt