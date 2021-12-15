Bogota protesters died due to police

UN-BACKED REPORT: Victims’ families and human rights groups have have criticized slow-moving prosecutions of the police officers allegedly responsible for the murders

Reuters, BOGOTA





The Colombian National Police are responsible for the deaths of 11 people killed during anti-police brutality protests last year, a UN-sponsored report said on Monday.

A series of protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque’s unpopular government have led to more than 40 civilian deaths since 2019, government data show.

Victims’ families and human rights groups have said that many of the deaths were driven by heavy-handed policing, and they have criticized slow-moving prosecutions of those allegedly responsible.

People in Bogota on Sept. 13 last year look at images and messages posted where police officers gave electric shocks to Javier Ordonez, who died after being detained. Photo: Reuters

The September last year death of taxi driver Javier Ordonez, shown in a viral video writhing on the ground while being repeatedly hit by a Taser as he screamed for the police to stop, sparked several days of demonstrations in Bogota.

“The events of violence, abuse and police brutality which began in the early hours of Sept. 9 with the murder of Javier Ordonez at the hands of members of the national police set off one of the most serious episodes of violation of human rights in the history of Bogota,” said the report, headed by former Colombian ombudsman Carlos Negret and funded by the UN.

Of 14 people killed in connection with protests, 11 died as a result of actions by police, who openly disregarded standards for use of force, it said.

“There was a massacre, the responsibility for which falls on the national police,” the report added.

Asked about the report, a police spokesperson directed reporters to comments made earlier this year by National Police Director-General General Jorge Luis Vargas, who has repeatedly asked forgiveness for last year’s deaths and said more than a dozen officers have been subject to disciplinary action.

One officer has so far been convicted for Ordonez’s death.