The Colombian National Police are responsible for the deaths of 11 people killed during anti-police brutality protests last year, a UN-sponsored report said on Monday.
A series of protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque’s unpopular government have led to more than 40 civilian deaths since 2019, government data show.
Victims’ families and human rights groups have said that many of the deaths were driven by heavy-handed policing, and they have criticized slow-moving prosecutions of those allegedly responsible.
Photo: Reuters
The September last year death of taxi driver Javier Ordonez, shown in a viral video writhing on the ground while being repeatedly hit by a Taser as he screamed for the police to stop, sparked several days of demonstrations in Bogota.
“The events of violence, abuse and police brutality which began in the early hours of Sept. 9 with the murder of Javier Ordonez at the hands of members of the national police set off one of the most serious episodes of violation of human rights in the history of Bogota,” said the report, headed by former Colombian ombudsman Carlos Negret and funded by the UN.
Of 14 people killed in connection with protests, 11 died as a result of actions by police, who openly disregarded standards for use of force, it said.
“There was a massacre, the responsibility for which falls on the national police,” the report added.
Asked about the report, a police spokesperson directed reporters to comments made earlier this year by National Police Director-General General Jorge Luis Vargas, who has repeatedly asked forgiveness for last year’s deaths and said more than a dozen officers have been subject to disciplinary action.
One officer has so far been convicted for Ordonez’s death.
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt