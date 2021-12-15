Sweden on Monday arrested two people after a fatal early morning collision between a Danish and a British container vessel off the southern coast of Sweden, prosecutors said.
An investigation was opened into “aggravated drunkenness at sea,” “gross negligence in sea traffic” and “gross causing of death by negligence,” the Swedish Prosecution Service said in a statement.
One of those arrested was a British citizen born in 1991 and the other a Croatian citizen born in 1965, the agency said.
Photo: AFP
For hours, nine boats and a rescue helicopter scoured for two missing crew members following the early morning collision in the waters between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesman Carl-Johan Linde said.
“One of the ships capsized and is upside down,” he added.
At about 10:30am, the maritime authority canceled the search at sea, as the overturned ship, the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, was towed closer to shore to enable divers to search inside.
Shortly after 3pm, the authorities decided to cancel the rescue operation, after divers had found a body in the wreck.
“The person is deceased, but the next of kin have not been informed yet,” police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson said.
Rescue boat captain Mats Kellerman had earlier told reporters that the “chance of finding survivors is small,” noting that time had passed and the water was cold.
“The [British cargo ship] Scot Carrier released a smaller boat and looked for people — and they heard screams from the water, but couldn’t find anyone,” Swedish Maritime Administration communications director Jonas Franzen said.
Swedish Sea Rescue Society spokeswoman Emma Valhem said she did not want to speculate on the chances of finding the sailors alive.
With water temperatures of about 4°C, the “situation is critical, right from the start,” she said.
Soren Hoj, a manager for the Danish shipping company operating the vessel, said that there were two people in the crew and they were believed to be the ones missing.
Operations to prevent oil or other hazardous materials from being released into the water were also under way.
“There is currently no ongoing oil spill,” the Swedish coast guard said in a statement.
The waters around Sweden’s southern coast see heavy traffic, as all ships going into the Baltic Sea from the Atlantic need to pass through the strait between Sweden and Denmark.
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt