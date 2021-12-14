JAPAN
No spooky sights yet: PM
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said that he is sleeping soundly after becoming the first prime minister in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts. The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe. For years, the ghosts of some of those involved in a 1936 attempted coup were reported to have haunted its hallways. “I slept soundly yesterday,” Kishida told reporters, who asked whether he had spotted any of the residence’s famed spooks. “I haven’t seen any yet,” he added.
SUDAN
PM ousts coup nominees
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country’s military leader after a coup in late October, a document released on Sunday said. Hamdok’s office confirmed the decision. Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy ministers appointed by the military, but he has yet to name a Cabinet of technocrats, as stipulated by the Nov. 21 deal that he struck with the military, which was announced after mass protests.
UNITED STATES
Drive-by kills one at vigil
One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured on Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The shooting happened at about 6:40pm, when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 40km west of Houston. “Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” Gonzalez said. One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, he said, adding that it was too early to know whether the shooting might be gang-related. “Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez added.
HAITI
Moise examined drug trade
President Jovenel Moise was compiling a list of officials and businesspeople linked to the drug trade before he was assassinated in July, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Moise was murdered in a late-night raid on his home by a group of armed men that included former Colombian soldiers. Local authorities have arrested 45 people, but have not yet charged anyone. Some of those who were captured confessed that retrieving the list with names of suspected drug traffickers was a top priority, the Times reported, citing three senior officials with knowledge of the investigation. “The document was part of a broader series of clashes Mr Moise had with powerful political and business figures, some suspected of narcotics and arms trafficking,” the Times wrote.
MEXICO
Virgin feast day draws crowd
More than 1.5 million Catholic pilgrims gathered at a basilica in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day. The Virgin of Guadalupe Basilica was constructed next to a hill where Catholics believe that Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an Aztec man in 1531. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, celebrated annually on Dec. 12, features lavish pageantry at the basilica as crowds of pilgrims arrive on their knees in prayer. More than 1.5 million pilgrims came to the basilica on Sunday, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt