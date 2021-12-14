World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

No spooky sights yet: PM

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said that he is sleeping soundly after becoming the first prime minister in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts. The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe. For years, the ghosts of some of those involved in a 1936 attempted coup were reported to have haunted its hallways. “I slept soundly yesterday,” Kishida told reporters, who asked whether he had spotted any of the residence’s famed spooks. “I haven’t seen any yet,” he added.

SUDAN

PM ousts coup nominees

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country’s military leader after a coup in late October, a document released on Sunday said. Hamdok’s office confirmed the decision. Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy ministers appointed by the military, but he has yet to name a Cabinet of technocrats, as stipulated by the Nov. 21 deal that he struck with the military, which was announced after mass protests.

UNITED STATES

Drive-by kills one at vigil

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured on Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The shooting happened at about 6:40pm, when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 40km west of Houston. “Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” Gonzalez said. One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, he said, adding that it was too early to know whether the shooting might be gang-related. “Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez added.

HAITI

Moise examined drug trade

President Jovenel Moise was compiling a list of officials and businesspeople linked to the drug trade before he was assassinated in July, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Moise was murdered in a late-night raid on his home by a group of armed men that included former Colombian soldiers. Local authorities have arrested 45 people, but have not yet charged anyone. Some of those who were captured confessed that retrieving the list with names of suspected drug traffickers was a top priority, the Times reported, citing three senior officials with knowledge of the investigation. “The document was part of a broader series of clashes Mr Moise had with powerful political and business figures, some suspected of narcotics and arms trafficking,” the Times wrote.

MEXICO

Virgin feast day draws crowd

More than 1.5 million Catholic pilgrims gathered at a basilica in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual Virgin of Guadalupe feast day. The Virgin of Guadalupe Basilica was constructed next to a hill where Catholics believe that Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an Aztec man in 1531. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, celebrated annually on Dec. 12, features lavish pageantry at the basilica as crowds of pilgrims arrive on their knees in prayer. More than 1.5 million pilgrims came to the basilica on Sunday, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.