Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett on Sunday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after the countries established diplomatic ties last year.
The trip announced by Bennett’s office comes with Israel making a renewed diplomatic push against international talks that global powers have resumed with Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
Yesterday, he was to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” Bennet’s office said.
Photo: Reuters
There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the visit, which Bennett called “historic.”
He was received in Abu Dhabi by Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and an honor guard, Bennett’s office said.
The prime minister said that he appreciated the “very warm hospitality.”
“I’m very excited to be here ... as the first official visit of an Israeli leader here. We are looking forward to strengthening the relationship,” Bennett said.
In a video issued earlier, Bennett said that relations between the two states were “excellent and extensive, and we must continue to nurture and strengthen them, and build the warm peace between the people.”
Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi follows a trip to Washington by Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, who has repeatedly stressed that military options must be ready if negotiations with Iran collapse.
Last month, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid was in London and Paris, where he called for tighter sanctions against Tehran.
Since the Abraham Accords were signed, Israel and the UAE have signed a series of deals on economic and trade cooperation.
Palestinians condemned the Abraham Accords as they broke with decades of Arab League consensus against recognizing Israel until it signs a peace that establishes a Palestinian state with a capital in east Jerusalem.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt