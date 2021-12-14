Israeli PM makes historic UAE visit

AFP, ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates





Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett on Sunday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after the countries established diplomatic ties last year.

The trip announced by Bennett’s office comes with Israel making a renewed diplomatic push against international talks that global powers have resumed with Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.

Yesterday, he was to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” Bennet’s office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center left, walks with Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the visit, which Bennett called “historic.”

He was received in Abu Dhabi by Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and an honor guard, Bennett’s office said.

The prime minister said that he appreciated the “very warm hospitality.”

“I’m very excited to be here ... as the first official visit of an Israeli leader here. We are looking forward to strengthening the relationship,” Bennett said.

In a video issued earlier, Bennett said that relations between the two states were “excellent and extensive, and we must continue to nurture and strengthen them, and build the warm peace between the people.”

Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi follows a trip to Washington by Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, who has repeatedly stressed that military options must be ready if negotiations with Iran collapse.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid was in London and Paris, where he called for tighter sanctions against Tehran.

Since the Abraham Accords were signed, Israel and the UAE have signed a series of deals on economic and trade cooperation.

Palestinians condemned the Abraham Accords as they broke with decades of Arab League consensus against recognizing Israel until it signs a peace that establishes a Palestinian state with a capital in east Jerusalem.