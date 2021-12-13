UNITED KINDOM
G7 ‘united’ over Ukraine
The G7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia’s military buildup, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior US Department of State official said on Saturday. The official described talks among G7 foreign ministers in the UK as “intense,” and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions with Russia. “If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Navarro warned to testify
Former Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy director Peter Navarro was warned that he would be considered in “willful noncompliance” with a congressional subpoena if he fails to testify on Wednesday to a House of Representatives panel investigating the administration of former president Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representative James Clyburn, the committee’s chairman, did not specify possible consequences in a letter to Navarro on Saturday. Navarro told the panel in a letter dated Tuesday he would not testify due to “a direct order from former President Donald Trump.” Navarro said that he was referring to Trump’s statement on Nov. 20 in which he said: “I’m telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments.”
UNITED STATES
Harris calls Honduras’ Castro
Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Xiomara Castro on her victory as Honduras’ first female president in a telephone call on Friday, and discussed ways to deepen ties with the Central American country, the White House said. Harris and Castro discussed their shared interest in tackling the root causes of migration, including by increasing economic opportunity, combating corruption, addressing security threats, and improving access to health and education, it said in a statement. “They committed to working together and deepening the partnership between the United States and Honduras,” it added, giving no details.
UNITED STATES
Two Shepards in space
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first US astronaut. The spacecraft blasted off over West Texas for an approximately 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 100km high. Laura Shepard-Churchley, whose father Alan Shepard became the first American to travel to space in 1961, flew as a guest of Blue Origin. The company’s suborbital rocket is named New Shepard in honor of the pioneering astronaut. “It’s kind of fun for me to say an original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard,” Shepard-Churchley said in a video before the flight.
UNITED STATES
Biden on ‘Tonight Show’
President Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill — and laugh off his flagging approval ratings. Biden’s appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was the first by a sitting president since former president Barack Obama. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden said: “Well, not anymore. I’m joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it’s in the mid-40s I don’t pay attention.”
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &