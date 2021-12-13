World News Quick Take

UNITED KINDOM

G7 ‘united’ over Ukraine

The G7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia’s military buildup, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior US Department of State official said on Saturday. The official described talks among G7 foreign ministers in the UK as “intense,” and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions with Russia. “If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Navarro warned to testify

Former Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy director Peter Navarro was warned that he would be considered in “willful noncompliance” with a congressional subpoena if he fails to testify on Wednesday to a House of Representatives panel investigating the administration of former president Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representative James Clyburn, the committee’s chairman, did not specify possible consequences in a letter to Navarro on Saturday. Navarro told the panel in a letter dated Tuesday he would not testify due to “a direct order from former President Donald Trump.” Navarro said that he was referring to Trump’s statement on Nov. 20 in which he said: “I’m telling Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments.”

UNITED STATES

Harris calls Honduras’ Castro

Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Xiomara Castro on her victory as Honduras’ first female president in a telephone call on Friday, and discussed ways to deepen ties with the Central American country, the White House said. Harris and Castro discussed their shared interest in tackling the root causes of migration, including by increasing economic opportunity, combating corruption, addressing security threats, and improving access to health and education, it said in a statement. “They committed to working together and deepening the partnership between the United States and Honduras,” it added, giving no details.

UNITED STATES

Two Shepards in space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first US astronaut. The spacecraft blasted off over West Texas for an approximately 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 100km high. Laura Shepard-Churchley, whose father Alan Shepard became the first American to travel to space in 1961, flew as a guest of Blue Origin. The company’s suborbital rocket is named New Shepard in honor of the pioneering astronaut. “It’s kind of fun for me to say an original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard,” Shepard-Churchley said in a video before the flight.

UNITED STATES

Biden on ‘Tonight Show’

President Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill — and laugh off his flagging approval ratings. Biden’s appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was the first by a sitting president since former president Barack Obama. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden said: “Well, not anymore. I’m joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it’s in the mid-40s I don’t pay attention.”