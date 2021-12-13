Spain’s youngest bishop has been stripped of his church powers, the Spanish Episcopal Conference said on Saturday, after he married a woman identified as an author of satanic erotica.
“As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, Bishop Emeritus of Solsona, has contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on November 22, 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona,” the conference wrote in the statement.
Any cleric attempting to get married, even if only civilly, is subject to suspension, the statement added.
The churchman would retain his title as a bishop, but would not be permitted to carry out any of the roles associated with the post, including “the administration of the sacraments,” the conference said.
“Any teaching activity, both in public and private, is prohibited,” it added.
The scandal broke in the autumn when the 52-year-old bishop’s relationship with Silvia Caballol, the author of works including The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust, became known publicly.
On the site of her publisher, Lacre, the writer is described as “a dynamic and transgressive author who made her mark in the challenging world of literature upsetting our moral and ethical mores.”
Novell is now prohibited “from exercising all the rights and responsibilities inherent in the episcopal function,” said the conference, which did not rule out “other possible consequences.”
