YouTubers hunt closure, clicks in cold cases

WORTHWHILE WORK: Some amateur sleuths are scouring waterways for vehicles linked to US missing persons cases, using their revenue from YouTube to fund their efforts

AFP, WASHINGTON





A scuba diver wiped away the algae on a submerged car’s license plate and said: “It’s them.”

That discovery of two long-missing US teens’ apparent remains was the latest tragic find for a subculture of YouTube sleuths.

Among the platform’s viral hits scoring billions of views is a niche of YouTubers who use sonar devices to search waterways for vehicles linked to US missing persons cases.

An undated framegrab of a video from “Exploring with Nug,” Jeremy Sides’ YouTube channel, shows Sides holding a license plate of a car linked to a 21-year-old case involving two missing teens in Tennessee. Photo: AFP / EXPLORING WITH NUGS

That formula was central to revelations this week in a 21-year-old mystery in the southern state of Tennessee, one of a series of cold cases unraveled with the revenue generated by the clicks that these operations’ clips generate.

Experts say the larger boom in Internet sleuthing has had a mixed effect, with high-profile misfires and the temptation for viral content, but in some key instances, the crowd’s contribution has been critical.

Teens Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel disappeared in April 2000 from their small central Tennessee town of Sparta, leaving family and friends hoping they had just run away to start a new life.

An undated framegrab of a video from “Exploring with Nug,” Jeremy Sides’ youtube channel, shows Sides looking for a car reportedly connected to a 21-year-old case involving two missing teens in Tennessee. Photo: AFP / EXPLORING WITH NUGS

However, 42-year-old Jeremy Sides — a scuba diver whose YouTube channel “Exploring with Nug” focuses on finding missing property and people — posted a video on Dec. 4 that has since been viewed about 1.4 millions times and which seems to have resolved the mystery.

“Once I confirmed it was the tag [license plate] ... it was just a wave: This is going to be over, they get to go home, their families have answers,” he said of his dive to find the car in Tennessee’s Calfkiller River.

Authorities in Sparta were on Friday still working to confirm the identities of the remains found by Sides, but local police said they believed they belonged to the missing teens.

Another group of YouTubers, Chaos Divers, said they have located the remains of seven missing people in the past two months in an intense push that has seen them travel nearly 12,900km in the US.

The work unleashes intense emotions, especially breaking the news to families who lived in the limbo of not knowing what happened to their loved ones.

“It’s a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching feeling that you never want to give up, because you are telling them and you’re watching the tears roll down their face, but you’re watching this weight lift off their shoulders,” said 38-year-old Lindsay Bussick, Chaos Divers founder Jacob Grubbs’ partner.

Bussick and Grubbs said their work is not simply an effort to gain the clicks on YouTube that determine how much of a financial return a video might generate.

“I’m sorry that I have to bring this content like this to be able to help defend the next family, but this is a way that we have figured out to be able to fund the help for another family,” said Grubbs, a 38-year-old former coal miner.

Adam Scott Wandt, an assistant professor of public policy at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said untrained “true-crime armchair sleuths” and their efforts have become a cultural phenomenon in the past decade, but the results have varied greatly.

He said that some people pointed toward the social media swirl around slain US roadtripper Gabby Petito as helping police find her body this year.

At the same time, Internet sleuths tarred an innocent college student in the fear-stoked effort to find the attackers who set off homemade bombs that killed three at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Working as a complement to police is one way that freelancers seem to have found a role.

Police in the Sparta case said that after seeing Sides was not searching in the right place, they offered some advice on where to look.

The bittersweet discovery followed days later.

“I ended my search in that river in town, and that’s where I found them. It looks like a simple car accident,” Sides said. “They just went off the road and nobody saw them crash. So sadly that’s where they sat for 20 years until I came along.”