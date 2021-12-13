Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has plummeted after a series of scandals, with a majority of voters thinking he should now resign, a poll published on Saturday showed.
Johnson has in the past few weeks found himself facing criticism on a number of fronts, from the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment to a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the Western withdrawal in August.
The most damaging has been reports that a party was held at Downing Street during a Christmas lockdown last year when such festivities were banned, with a video emerging this week that showed staff laughing and joking about it.
Photo: Reuters
The Opinium poll for the Observer found that support for the Conservatives, who have held solid leads in polls since winning a landslide victory in a 2019 election, had fallen four points to 32 percent, while backing for the opposition Labour Party rose to 41 percent, its biggest lead since 2014.
Johnson’s personal ratings were also at their lowest point since the election, with his approval rating at minus-35 percent, down 14 points from two weeks earlier.
Fifty-seven percent of respondents thought he should resign, up from 48 percent two weeks ago.
There has been growing talk of dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership among Conservative lawmakers, political commentators have said, and dozens are expected to vote next week against his plan for new measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
“The findings of our latest poll are certainly dramatic, with a devastating fall in both support for the Conservatives and approval for the prime minister,” Opinium associate director Adam Drummond said.
Drummond said that Johnson was the “king of comebacks” and had recovered from difficult polling situations before.
“However, unless the Conservatives can turn these numbers around quickly, backbenchers might start asking if the party is over for the prime minister,” he said.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &