COVID-19: Support for Johnson sinking amid scandals, poll says

Reuters, LONDON





Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has plummeted after a series of scandals, with a majority of voters thinking he should now resign, a poll published on Saturday showed.

Johnson has in the past few weeks found himself facing criticism on a number of fronts, from the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment to a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the Western withdrawal in August.

The most damaging has been reports that a party was held at Downing Street during a Christmas lockdown last year when such festivities were banned, with a video emerging this week that showed staff laughing and joking about it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a COVID-19 news conference in the Downing Street briefing room in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The Opinium poll for the Observer found that support for the Conservatives, who have held solid leads in polls since winning a landslide victory in a 2019 election, had fallen four points to 32 percent, while backing for the opposition Labour Party rose to 41 percent, its biggest lead since 2014.

Johnson’s personal ratings were also at their lowest point since the election, with his approval rating at minus-35 percent, down 14 points from two weeks earlier.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents thought he should resign, up from 48 percent two weeks ago.

There has been growing talk of dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership among Conservative lawmakers, political commentators have said, and dozens are expected to vote next week against his plan for new measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“The findings of our latest poll are certainly dramatic, with a devastating fall in both support for the Conservatives and approval for the prime minister,” Opinium associate director Adam Drummond said.

Drummond said that Johnson was the “king of comebacks” and had recovered from difficult polling situations before.

“However, unless the Conservatives can turn these numbers around quickly, backbenchers might start asking if the party is over for the prime minister,” he said.