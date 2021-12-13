British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing further questions over whether he breached COVID-19 laws after pictures emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Street while London was under tier 2 restrictions.
Johnson was pictured on a screen reading out questions while staff were sat behind computers and conferred on the answers, the Mirror newspaper reported.
At the time, London was under restrictions banning any social mixing between households.
“You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier,” official guidance stated.
A source told the newspaper that in one office there were four teams, each comprising six people.
Dozens of staff are understood to have signed up to participate in the quiz online, but at 6:30pm that day many decided to take part from No. 10 instead.
Teams from Johnson’s private office, the policy unit and press office were reportedly among those taking part.
The quiz occurred on Dec. 15 last year, three days before an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street that is being investigated by British Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
Asked about the latest allegations, a No. 10 spokesperson said: “This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were in the office for work might have attended virtually from their desks.”
“The prime minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year,” the spokesperson said.
Case is also investigating an alleged leaving party at No. 10 for an aide, Cleo Watson, on Nov. 27 last year and “thank you” drinks for staff working in then-British secretary of state for education Gavin Williamson’s department days later on Dec. 10.
Former chief adviser to the prime minister Dominic Cummings on Friday said that photographs could come to light proving such gatherings were held.
On the day that Cummings left his job in Downing Street in November last year, blaring music and aides chatting were heard in the No. 11 residence where Johnson lives with his wife, sources have said.
Separately, the Guardian was told that a “wine and pizza” party attended by Conservative advisers was held in Downing Street after a COVID-19 news conference during the first lockdown in spring last year.
No. 10 said that Johnson was in his apartment “solely with his family” on the evening in question, while the spokesperson denied knowledge of any gathering.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &