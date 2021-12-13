COVID-19: Quiz photographs add to UK PM’s woes

DOWNING STREET: While Londoners were barred from social mixing, four teams, each comprising six people, were reportedly in one office competing in the online quiz

The Guardian





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing further questions over whether he breached COVID-19 laws after pictures emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Street while London was under tier 2 restrictions.

Johnson was pictured on a screen reading out questions while staff were sat behind computers and conferred on the answers, the Mirror newspaper reported.

At the time, London was under restrictions banning any social mixing between households.

“You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier,” official guidance stated.

A source told the newspaper that in one office there were four teams, each comprising six people.

Dozens of staff are understood to have signed up to participate in the quiz online, but at 6:30pm that day many decided to take part from No. 10 instead.

Teams from Johnson’s private office, the policy unit and press office were reportedly among those taking part.

The quiz occurred on Dec. 15 last year, three days before an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street that is being investigated by British Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Asked about the latest allegations, a No. 10 spokesperson said: “This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were in the office for work might have attended virtually from their desks.”

“The prime minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year,” the spokesperson said.

Case is also investigating an alleged leaving party at No. 10 for an aide, Cleo Watson, on Nov. 27 last year and “thank you” drinks for staff working in then-British secretary of state for education Gavin Williamson’s department days later on Dec. 10.

Former chief adviser to the prime minister Dominic Cummings on Friday said that photographs could come to light proving such gatherings were held.

On the day that Cummings left his job in Downing Street in November last year, blaring music and aides chatting were heard in the No. 11 residence where Johnson lives with his wife, sources have said.

Separately, the Guardian was told that a “wine and pizza” party attended by Conservative advisers was held in Downing Street after a COVID-19 news conference during the first lockdown in spring last year.

No. 10 said that Johnson was in his apartment “solely with his family” on the evening in question, while the spokesperson denied knowledge of any gathering.