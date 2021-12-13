China’s reaction to AUKUS ‘irrational’

SIMMERING TENSIONS: Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton said that comparing the size of their naval fleets shows Australia is not to blame for an arms race

The Guardian





China has responded “irrationally” to the AUKUS pact between Australia, the US and Britain, Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton told Sky News Australia yesterday.

The conservative Australian minister continues to mount forthright criticism of the Chinese government, accusing it of “bullying” countries that stand up to Beijing.

The Australian government formed the AUKUS partnership with the US and the UK because it wanted to “see increased stability and peace in our region,” Dutton said.

“The response by China to that, I think, was irrational,” he added.

It was wrong to suggest that Australia was the one fueling an arms race in the region, “when we’re talking about acquiring eight nuclear-powered submarines at a time when China has 355 vessels in its [naval] fleet, going to 400 within the next nine years,” Dutton said.

“They are producing on a tonnage rate more naval assets every 18 months than what the Royal Australian Navy has in its entire fleet,” he added.

China has sought to portray the AUKUS deal as an “Anglo-Saxon clique” and a threat to the nuclear non-proliferation system.

Acting Chinese Ambassador to Australia Wang Xining (王晰寧) likened Australia to “a naughty guy,” saying that AUKUS would see it branded as a “saber wielder” rather than a “peace defender.”

However, the concerns are not confined to China, with the Australian government moving to allay Malaysia and Indonesia’s worries that the AUKUS deal could add to a regional arms race and pose nuclear non-proliferation issues.

Tensions with Beijing are set to increase, after Australia joined the US and the UK last week in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest over human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the three countries would pay a price for their “mistaken acts” and “posturing.”

Asked yesterday about the threat, Dutton said that China issues such comments “regularly and not just against Australia.”

In the past few weeks, China also “threatened” Lithuania with trade actions, he said.

“We see it more and more regularly, and it’s unsettling and it’s unnecessary, to be honest,” he said.

Dutton — who has been accused of ramping up national security rhetoric for political purposes as a federal election looms — said that it was important to “be realistic” about how China’s outlook has “changed quite dramatically” under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) leadership.

The Australian government’s “problem is with the Chinese government, not with the Chinese people,” he said.

Australia has “an incredibly successful diaspora community” with more than 1 million people of Chinese origin “who have made an enormous contribution to our country,” he added.