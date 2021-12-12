World News Quick Take

ITALY

Bishop sorry for Santa denial

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus does not exist. In a Facebook post and subsequent comments on Friday, the diocese of Noto said that Bishop Antonio Stagliano did not mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas. The diocesan communications director, the Reverend Alessandro Paolino, said that Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of Saint Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor. Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as telling a religious festival that Santa Claus does not exist and that his red costume was created by Coca-Cola. “First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration, which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano’s intentions were quite different,” Paolino wrote on Facebook. “We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life. So Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity, sharing.”

BRAZIL

Four jailed over deadly fire

A court convicted four people for their role in a nightclub fire that left 242 people dead nearly a decade ago, handing down sentences of up to 22 years. The 2013 fire in the southern town of Santa Maria started when members of a musical band lit flares that set fire to the ceiling. Two owners of the Kiss night club and two members of the Gurizada Fandangueira band were found guilty of murder and attempted murder. “The defendants’ culpability is high... this much life was not taken away by chance,” Judge Orlando Faccini said in his verdict.

UNITED STATES

Two killed in storms

A reported tornado on Friday night ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, killing one person and injuring several. At least one fatality was also reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the midwest and parts of the south. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told reporters that a tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas at about 8:15pm, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed. “It happened quick, but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off,” he said, adding that some residents were found in the basement “and were prepared for this.”

UNITED STATES

The Monkees member dies

Mike Nesmith, one of four members of 1960s television and pop phenomenon The Monkees, has died, fellow band member Micky Dolenz and his family said on Friday. He was 78. The group were a made-for-TV outfit put together to rival The Beatles. Dubbed “The Pre-Fab Four” — a pun on The Beatles’ nickname — The Monkees were a commercial smash, whose catchy pop hits remain instantly recognizable more than 50 years on. “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner,” Dolenz, the last surviving member of the group, wrote on Twitter. “I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best — singing, laughing, and doing shtick... Rest in peace, Nez.” US media quoted a family statement saying Nesmith had died at home of natural causes.