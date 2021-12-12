Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Friday picked Lassina Zerbo, a former head of a top nuclear watchdog, as the new prime minister of the West African nation, a decree said.
The 58-year-old geophysicist is to take office amid rising popular discontent over deadly militant violence in the poverty-stricken country.
“The president ... decrees: Lassina Zerbo is named prime minister,” Burkinabe government spokesman Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading the decree on television.
Photo: AFP
A new Cabinet lineup is expected in the coming days.
Zerbo was executive secretary of the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation from 2013 until this summer.
He is relatively unknown to most Burkinabes, but has gained some recognition abroad for his efforts toward banning nuclear bomb testing.
In 2018, the American Association for the Advancement of Science handed him its Award for Science Diplomacy for “using his scientific expertise and leadership ability to ... promote world peace.”
However, Zerbo faces a Herculean task as the new head of government in his home country.
He would take over from Joseph Dabire, whose resignation Kabore accepted on Wednesday as he sought to defuse public anger over the government’s perceived inability to end deadly militant violence.
Militant attacks have grown increasingly regular and deadly in Burkina Faso since 2015, killing 2,000 people and displacing 1.4 million from their homes, especially in the north and east.
The peak of the deadly violence came on Nov, 14 when 57 people, 53 of them security personnel, were killed in the country’s north.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
‘TRAVEL APARTHEID’: Biden’s top medical adviser said the US was considering lifting restrictions on travel from African nations imposed after the variant was discovered The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading throughout the US, but early indications suggest it might be less dangerous than the Delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations, US health officials said on Sunday. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron’s severity. Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly. “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci