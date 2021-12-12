Ex-head of nuclear watchdog appointed Burkina Faso PM

AFP, OUAGADOUGOU





Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Friday picked Lassina Zerbo, a former head of a top nuclear watchdog, as the new prime minister of the West African nation, a decree said.

The 58-year-old geophysicist is to take office amid rising popular discontent over deadly militant violence in the poverty-stricken country.

“The president ... decrees: Lassina Zerbo is named prime minister,” Burkinabe government spokesman Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading the decree on television.

Burkinabe Prime Minister Lassina Zerbo attends a hearing at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Oct. 2, 2019. Photo: AFP

A new Cabinet lineup is expected in the coming days.

Zerbo was executive secretary of the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation from 2013 until this summer.

He is relatively unknown to most Burkinabes, but has gained some recognition abroad for his efforts toward banning nuclear bomb testing.

In 2018, the American Association for the Advancement of Science handed him its Award for Science Diplomacy for “using his scientific expertise and leadership ability to ... promote world peace.”

However, Zerbo faces a Herculean task as the new head of government in his home country.

He would take over from Joseph Dabire, whose resignation Kabore accepted on Wednesday as he sought to defuse public anger over the government’s perceived inability to end deadly militant violence.

Militant attacks have grown increasingly regular and deadly in Burkina Faso since 2015, killing 2,000 people and displacing 1.4 million from their homes, especially in the north and east.

The peak of the deadly violence came on Nov, 14 when 57 people, 53 of them security personnel, were killed in the country’s north.