World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Woman dies at Niagara Falls

A woman who died in her car in the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said on Thursday. The New York State Park Police said that “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act.” The driver, a woman in her late 60s who lived in the area, was pulled from the river on Wednesday by a US Coast Guard swimmer who descended by cable from a hovering helicopter, while the sedan was stuck on rocks, but perilously close to going over the American Falls. As of Thursday, the car remained mostly submerged in fast-moving water about 45m upstream from the edge of the waterfall. Officials were trying to determine how it could be taken out.

SWITZERLAND

Ruling in suicide overturned

The Federal Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of a Geneva doctor who helped a healthy 86-year-old woman commit suicide so she would not have to outlive her dying husband. In the ruling, the court said a lower court erred in sentencing the doctor under the Therapeutic Products Act, which it said did not apply. It sent the case back to see if he should be retried under the Narcotics Act. The unidentified doctor prescribed the lethal drug sodium pentobarbital for the woman in 2017, who took it to die along with her spouse, the court said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Actor guilty in staged assault

A jury in Chicago on Thursday found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 — an attack prosecutors said he staged. Smollett, who was then one of the stars of the popular television drama Empire, told police in January 2019 that he was attacked by two masked men while walking near his Chicago home. Investigators eventually concluded — based on examination of closed circuit television images and the cellphone data of Smollett and his two alleged attackers — that he had orchestrated the event. The actor faces up to three years in prison, but could instead be sentenced to probation and community service.

IRAQ

US ends IS mission

Iraq and the US-led coalition concluded a final round of technical talks to formally transition from a combat mission tasked with rooting out the extremist Islamic State (IS) group to an advisory mission to assist Iraqi forces, security officials and the coalition announced on Thursday. The talks — which centered on the transition — formally ends the coalition’s combat mission, Iraq’s national security adviser, Qassim al-Araji, wrote on Twitter. He said the coalition would continue providing assistance, advice and training for Iraqi forces.

UNITED STATES

Biden offers Ukraine support

President Joe Biden on Thursday gave “strong” backing to Ukraine in its struggle with Russia and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict in eastern Europe, while promising help if Moscow attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a statement thanking Biden for his “strong support” in a telephone call. The White House said Biden “reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Biden also called the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which are all deeply concerned by Russian military threats to Ukraine.

MYANMAR

‘Silent strike’ held

Protesters yesterday closed businesses and stayed off the streets in a “silent strike” against rule by the military and its ousting of the democratically elected government in a February coup. Photographs published by local media showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country, while protesters in the northern city of Shwebo wore black clothes during a silent march. “Silence is the loudest shout. We want our rights back. We want revolution,” protest leader Khin Sandar told reporters. Myanmar was plunged into crisis when the military on Feb. 1 overthrew the administration then-state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering daily protests and fighting between the military and ethnic minority insurgents. Minn Khant Kyaw Linn, a member of the General Strikes Collaboration Body protest group, said that widespread participation in the silent strike showed that “you can see how much people hate the junta.”

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Curbs lifted as tensions ease

The government yesterday abruptly lifted a curfew that had been in place for two weeks, as political tensions eased. Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau announced the lifting of restrictions, which included a ban on vessels entering the Port of Honiara. “I would like to thank those living in the emergency zone for your cooperation during the curfew period and to my hard-working officers for the job well done,” he said. The curfew was on Nov 26 enforced to bring three days of deadly rioting under control after at least three people had been killed. About 200 foreign peacekeepers have been deployed.

AUSTRALIA

Bushfires, rain strike

The country yesterday battled twin natural disasters: bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, and serious flooding and heavy rains in the east. After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River — famed for its fine wine and big surf. No homes have been damaged or injuries reported. Emergency warnings remain in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place. On the other side of the country, the Pacific Coast has been pummeled by rain for months. “A low pressure center has formed off the southern New South Wales coast bringing heavy rainfall and major flooding,” the Bureau of Meteorology said. Areas south of Sydney — engulfed in the country’s worst-ever bushfires two years ago — have received 21cm of rain over 24 hours. Last month was the wettest in 122 years of records.

VIETNAM

Hoi An bans dog, cat meat

A popular tourist city has pledged to phase out selling cat and dog meat, officials said yesterday, a first in a nation where some consider the animals a delicacy. About 5 million canines are consumed every year in the country — the second-highest in the world behind China — with some believing that eating the meat can help dispel bad luck. Authorities in Hoi An signed a deal with animal rights group Four Paws International promising to phase out consumption of cat and dog meat. “We want to help promote animal welfare through ... phasing out the dog and cat meat trade, and making the city a premier destination for tourism,” Hoi An Vice Mayor Nguyen The Hung said. Four Paws Companion Animals Program director Julie Sanders said it was a watershed moment that might set an example for other places in the country. A poll last year showed that 88 percent of Vietnamese would support a nationwide ban.