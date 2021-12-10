An Australian couple plans to shell out tens of thousands of US dollars hiring a private jet to fly their stranded dog home from New Zealand in time for Christmas.
Munchkin, a former Bali street dog, is stuck in New Zealand unable to travel to her owners’ home on Australia’s Sunshine Coast due to COVID-19 border rules and flight disruptions.
Owner Tash Corbin said after a five-month separation from Munchkin and her fiance, David Daynes, she had decided to hire a private jet costing A$45,000 (US$32,209) for her pooch and partner’s trip to Australia.
“The money part is not the number one driver, it’s about who can most certainly get them home before Christmas,” she said.
“Christmas is a really big deal for us... I just want us all to be together,” she said.
Pandemic-related disruptions mean there are few flights operating between New Zealand’s South Island and airports near the Sunshine Coast. Moreover, traveling via New Zealand’s North Island, where there is a virus outbreak, would put Daynes in a two-week quarantine lasting through much of the festive season.
The couple is hoping to split the costs by recruiting passengers, offering to foot half of the jet bill while selling four remaining seats to other travelers, or perhaps hitching a ride on another private charter.
If their scheme is successful, it would be the final stage in a five-year journey to bring Munchkin from Bali, where she was adopted as a puppy.
Corbin said the canine spent three years in Singapore with various foster families after failing medical tests to enter Australia, which has strict rules around importing pets.
She and Daynes eventually packed up and moved to New Zealand when the country accepted Munchkin in 2019, hoping to stay there temporarily until Australia approved the dog’s entry.
Corbin eventually returned home alone for medical reasons while Daynes waited for the green light from Australia.
