FRANCE
Khashoggi suspect arrested
A suspected killer of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, sources said. A police source named the man as Khaled Aedh al-Otaibi, a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia, who is mentioned in US and British sanctions lists as one of the killers, and was also on wanted lists in France.
UNITED STATES
Napoleon’s sword auctioned
The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in France in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for US$2.87 million, auctioneers said on Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Co, was sold on Friday last week via telephone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, Rock Island Auction president Kevin Hogan told reporters. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at US$1.5 million to US$3.5 million. With the sale, “the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history,” Hogan said. The sword, with its scabbard, was the “crown jewel” of the collection, the auctioneers said. The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles. After being crowned emperor, Napoleon is believed to have presented the sword to French general Jean-Andoche Junot, but the general’s wife later sold it to pay off debts. It was then recovered by a London museum. A US collector was its last owner, but the man recently died, the auction house said.
UNITED STATES
Saule Omarova withdraws
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced resistance, with senators criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union. Biden said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the US in 1991. In Senate committee hearings last month, she addressed questions about greater government oversight of the financial sector. That led Senator Pat Toomey to say that her ideas were a “socialist manifesto,” while Senator John Kennedy said: “I don’t know whether to call you ‘professor’ or ‘comrade.’”
UNITED NATIONS
Report warns over piracy
The surge of maritime piracy in Africa’s Gulf of Guinea is not just a threat to foreign ship and cargo owners, but also carries significant costs for the coastal nations, a new UN report said on Tuesday. The newest hot spot for piracy saw 106 incidents last year, with 623 seafarers affected by kidnapping, the Pirates of the Gulf of Guinea: A Cost Analysis for Coastal States report said. Most of the direct costs of the kidnappings and ship seizures would be borne by foreigners, with about US$5 million paid last year for kidnappings of mostly non-African ship crew members, said the report, which the Stable Seas research group contributed to. The countries along the Gulf of Guinea coast would pay far more than that to deal with the rise in piracy, from expanded patrols to rescue missions to greater security costs in ports, it said. Those costs could be more than US$1.9 billion annually, diverting important resources from other crucial needs, it said.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
‘TRAVEL APARTHEID’: Biden’s top medical adviser said the US was considering lifting restrictions on travel from African nations imposed after the variant was discovered The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading throughout the US, but early indications suggest it might be less dangerous than the Delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations, US health officials said on Sunday. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron’s severity. Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly. “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci
South African hospitals are bracing for a surge in admissions as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and as more evidence emerges about the severity of the illness caused by the strain. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the country rose to 10,055 last week, from fewer than 300 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also picked up, but remain relatively low, with admissions standing at 3,268 on Sunday. Whether there would be a deluge of new patients is the biggest question. Severe symptoms in patients who contracted earlier variants typically developed between one and three
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also