A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor and other veterans gathered on Tuesday at the site of the bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack by Japan that launched the US into World War II.
The USS Chung-Hoon, a guided missile destroyer, passed in front of the pier with its sailors “manning the rails,” or lining the ship’s edge, to honor the World War II veterans present.
David Russell, a 101-year-old from Albany, Oregon, who survived the attack while on the USS Oklahoma, stood to salute to the destroyer on behalf of the veterans.
Photo: AFP
Herb Elfring, 99, said he was glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he almost did not live through the aerial assault.
“It was just plain good to get back and be able to participate in the remembrance of the day,” Elfring told reporters over the weekend.
Elfring was in the US Army, assigned to the 251st Coast Artillery, part of the California National Guard, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Photo: AP
He recalled Japanese planes flying overhead and bullets strafing his base at Camp Malakole, a few kilometers along the coast from Pearl Harbor.
Elfring, who lives in Jackson, Michigan, said he has returned to Hawaii about 10 times to attend the annual memorial ceremony hosted by the US Navy and the US National Park Service.
About 30 survivors and about 100 other veterans of the war joined him this year.
They observed a moment of silence at 7:55am, the same minute that the attack began decades ago.
US Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro recounted in his keynote address how Petty Officer 1st Class Joe George tossed a line to the USS Arizona that six men trapped by fire in the battleship’s control tower used to cross to his ship, the USS Vestal.
Five of the six survived.
Among them was Donald Stratton of Red Cloud, Nebraska, who died last year.
Del Toro said he recently met with Stratton’s family.
“We sometimes talk about our victory in World War II as though it was inevitable — only a matter of time, but there was nothing inevitable about one sailor’s decision to toss that line,” Del Toro said.
He said it took millions of individual acts of valor and courage at home and overseas to get the nation through the war.
The bombing killed more than 2,300 US troops.
Nearly half — or 1,177 — were Marines and sailors serving on the Arizona.
