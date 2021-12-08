When the Taliban overran Nawabad village in central Afghanistan, lessons carried on at the local girls’ secondary school — in stark contrast to most of the nation, where older girls have been barred from secondary education.
The school has remained open to teenage pupils because it is run by a non-governmental organization, exposing the contradictions emerging across Afghanistan as its new rulers’ orders are implemented.
“The [Taliban] came and saw the students and classes and they were happy because we all had our hijab,” Forozan, one of the young teachers, said, referring to the Islamic head covering.
Photo: AFP
Since taking control in August, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.
In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools — but millions of girls still remain cut off.
In Nawabad, the school is run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), an organization active in the nation for four decades.
Photo: AFP
It is in Ghazni Province, which the Taliban have long controlled part of, and where they have largely tolerated girls’ schooling.
In Langar, another village in the district, the only class for girls and young women at another SCA-run project is continuing.
“When the Taliban took Kabul we had no hope that they would let the school continue — but they did,” 18-year-old Mahida said.
Her class is made up of 18 to 26-year-olds who missed out on education and are now gearing up for end-of-year exams.
“We were afraid to go to school. We couldn’t get out of our home because of the war,” Mahida said.
All of the girls in Langar hope to continue their studies and become teachers, doctors or engineers, but they do not even know if they will be able to sit university entrance exams.
Even before August, many girls in Ghazni Province were deprived of any secondary education because of distance, poverty, early marriage and conflict.
About 6km away in the remote village of Jangalak, 19-year-old Zahra, an aspiring engineer, attends an SCA-run class for students who have gaps in their education. The Taliban approved her’s and others’ schooling, though classes on civic pride and patriotism were replaced by religious instruction.
“I see the Taliban every day when I come to school,” Zahra said. “[They] have no problem with us.”
However, in the same building, other female students who were previously enrolled in state-run classes have been stuck at home since the takeover.
Sat at a restaurant in the city of Ghazni, the Taliban’s deputy provincial head of culture sought to justify the suspension of schooling.
“We have to find money to pay salaries for the teachers,” Mansoor Afghan said.
School curricula also still need to be assessed as “good or bad” and more teachers employed, he said.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that he expects female high-school students to return to class in the spring.
Even if they do, the next steps dreamed of by the ambitious girls in Langar and Nawabad — university and a professional career — seem more out of reach.
Since August, women have once again been largely barred from work outside the education and healthcare sectors.
Many are skeptical about pledges by the Taliban, who failed to live up to promises of women’s rights during their last rule.
The hope is that the group’s battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest nations in the world would lead to concessions.
“We hope they will reopen the universities and when we finish high school we will be able to go without any problems,” said 17-year-old Shafiqa, sat in the front row of the Nawabad class, who added that she wants to be a doctor.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
‘TRAVEL APARTHEID’: Biden’s top medical adviser said the US was considering lifting restrictions on travel from African nations imposed after the variant was discovered The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading throughout the US, but early indications suggest it might be less dangerous than the Delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations, US health officials said on Sunday. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron’s severity. Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly. “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also
South African hospitals are bracing for a surge in admissions as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and as more evidence emerges about the severity of the illness caused by the strain. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the country rose to 10,055 last week, from fewer than 300 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also picked up, but remain relatively low, with admissions standing at 3,268 on Sunday. Whether there would be a deluge of new patients is the biggest question. Severe symptoms in patients who contracted earlier variants typically developed between one and three