US House to vote on Uighur oppression bill

Bloomberg





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said that the House is to vote this week on legislation aiming to punish China for its treatment of Uighurs, a move sure to anger the government in Beijing and add to tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Pelosi announced the schedule a short time after US President Joe Biden’s top spokesperson said that US government officials would boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in February because of human rights abuses in China.

“As one united international community, we have the opportunity and responsibility to hold Beijing to account and to stand up for human dignity and freedom in the region and around the world,” Pelosi said in a statement, in which she also praised the Biden administration’s decision on the Olympics.

The Uyghur forced labor prevention act would require the US Department of Homeland Security to create a list of entities that collaborate with the Chinese government in the repression of the Uighurs, a predominately Muslim ethnic minority in Xinjiang, as well as other groups.

It also contains a “rebuttable presumption” that assumes all goods were made with forced labor unless the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection gives an exception.

A similar bill has already passed in the US Senate with bipartisan support.

Speaking on Friday at a briefing in Beijing, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) called allegations that forced labor is used in Xinjiang “a lie.”

“The bill is pure political manipulation with the intention to undermine Xinjiang’s stability and development under the pretext of human rights,” Zhao said, adding that the US “should pay more attention to its own problems. Chinese people are living a good life, enjoying their life, which does not need any concern from the US side.”