The battle against COVID-19 has been a long one, and now the Netherlands is drafting in soldiers to prop up hospitals as cases spike and beds fill up.
Helped by 50 members of the military with medical backgrounds, the UMC Utrecht hospital has opened a second care unit that can take patients with COVID-19 from across the region.
“What we are try to do here is to increase the amount of nursing beds that we have for COVID-19 patients,” Dutch military aid coordinator Martin van Dijk said. “By that, the military tries to support the Dutch hospitals to make sure that no hospital has to say no to a patient, basically.”
This is the second time that the military has been sent in to help at the hospital in the city in the central Netherlands, with the first time being from October last year to June.
However, the fight has become tougher than ever.
Despite high vaccination rates and increasingly tough COVID-19 restrictions — including the closure of all shops, bars and restaurants at 5pm — cases have soared to record levels of more than 20,000 infections per day in the country of 17 million people.
The Dutch government has said that hospitals are overstretched, with 2,143 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, including 611 in intensive care units (ICUs), accounting for 59 percent of all ICU beds, the latest figures showed.
“I’m very proud to be here and to be in command of those people who make the difference with the patients directly,” Van Dijk said.
The soldiers blend in with the hospital staff at UMC Utrecht, with only Van Dijk wearing his military fatigues in the hospital corridors.
Nurse Bea Schooleman, who was herself sent to reinforce the unit two weeks ago, said she was “very happy” to have the soldiers there.
“We are grateful that they are back. You must have heard that it is getting harder and harder to get enough healthcare workers, so any help is welcome,” she said.
