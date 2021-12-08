As the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries around the world, scientists are watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 overthrow it?
Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the UK, have said that Omicron could emerge the victor.
“It’s still early days, but increasingly, data are starting to trickle in, suggesting that Omicron is likely to outcompete Delta in many, if not all, places,” said Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.
However, others on Monday said that it is too soon to know how likely it is that Omicron might spread more efficiently than Delta — or, if it does, how fast it might take over.
“Especially here in the US, where we’re seeing significant surges in Delta, whether Omicron’s going to replace it, I think we’ll know in about two weeks,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Many critical questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including whether the virus causes milder or more severe illness, and how much it might evade immunity from past COVID-19 illness or vaccines.
Omicron rapidly moved South Africa from a period of low transmission, averaging less than 200 new infections per day in the middle of last month, to more than 16,000 per day over the weekend.
Omicron accounts for more than 90 percent of the new infections in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, experts have said.
“The virus is spreading extraordinarily fast,” Africa Health Research Institute director Willem Hanekom said.
Lemieux said that there are already some hints about how it might behave.
In places like the UK, which does a lot of genomic sequencing, he said: “We’re seeing what appears to signal an exponential increase of Omicron over Delta.”
In the US, as in the rest of the world, “there’s still a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
“It’ll be really interesting to see what happens when more infections potentially occur in older adults or those with underlying health conditions,” Binnicker said. “What’s the outcome in those patients?”
As the world waits for answers, scientists suggest that people do all they can to protect themselves.
South African hospitals are bracing for a surge in admissions as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and as more evidence emerges about the severity of the illness caused by the strain. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the country rose to 10,055 last week, from fewer than 300 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also picked up, but remain relatively low, with admissions standing at 3,268 on Sunday. Whether there would be a deluge of new patients is the biggest question. Severe symptoms in patients who contracted earlier variants typically developed between one and three