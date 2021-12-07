A dissident former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas was shot dead in Venezuela by other rebels, Colombian media reported on Sunday.
Citing Colombian and Venezuelan intelligence sources, several newspapers said Hernan Dario Velasquez, nicknamed “El Paisa” (“The Peasant”), had been ambushed in the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia.
Neither the Colombian nor the Venezuelan government have confirmed the reports. The Colombian military also told the media it had no knowledge of the reported killing.
Photo: Reuters
Feared during his years at the head of an elite armed team in the FARC, Velasquez moved away from the rebel group in 2018, two years after the signing of a peace deal with the Colombian government.
He was infamous for his armed attacks, including a car bombing that killed 36 people and wounded dozens of others in February 2003 in Bogota.
About 13,000 guerrillas have surrendered their arms since the signing of the peace pact in 2016 and the FARC has since transformed into a political party.
Violence nevertheless persists in many regions of Colombia where FARC dissidents, more than 5,000 of whom rejected the deal, continue to fight paramilitary and rebel groups and drug traffickers in the world’s largest cocaine-producing country.
Velasquez had been one of the accord negotiators. After leaving the FARC, he reappeared in 2019 alongside former FARC leaders Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich to announce he was taking up arms once more.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also
Not everyone in Japan is looking forward to observing the time-honored tradition of drinking, eating and drinking some more with groups of colleagues, even as the country begins to rediscover its gregarious side after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. December usually marks the start of the bonenkai (“forget the year”) party season, when men and women who spend hours together in the workplace get together for an evening of “nomunication,” a portmanteau of the Japanese verb “to drink,” or nomu, and “communication.” However, many will be approaching this year’s round of office parties with trepidation, according to recent surveys, even though
Researchers in Singapore have developed a smart bandage to enable people to have chronic wounds monitored remotely via an app on a mobile device, potentially saving them from visiting a doctor. A research team at the National University of Singapore has created a wearable sensor attached to a transparent bandage to track progress in healing, using information such as temperature, bacteria type, pH and inflammation. “Traditionally, when someone has a wound or ulcer, if it’s infected, the only way to examine it is through looking at the wound itself, through visual inspection,” said Chwee Teck Lim (林水德), lead researcher at the university’s