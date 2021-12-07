US to declare diplomatic boycott of Olympics: CNN

Bloomberg





The US is poised to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, CNN reported, a move that would escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The decision not to send any US government officials to the Games beginning on Feb. 4 would be announced this week, CNN reported yesterday, citing several people it did not identify.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

The Beijing 2022 logo is pictured outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park in Beijing on Nov. 1. Photo: Reuters

Any such move by Washington would be largely symbolic because few US officials are likely to visit China due to its strict quarantine rules and clashes over allegations of human rights violations.

The state-run Global Times last week reported that Beijing had no plan to invite any US politicians, saying: “Without them messing things up, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be even more splendid.”

US President Joe Biden last month said that Washington would consider declining to send a delegation of officials to the Games, with the White House adding that it had “serious concerns about the human rights abuses we’ve seen in Xinjiang.”

Washington has also accused Beijing of curtailing political freedoms in Hong Kong and ramping up military pressure on Taiwan, which receives strong US support.

Australia and Canada are also reportedly considering diplomatic boycotts of the spectacle.

China denies charges made by the US and lawmakers in other Western nations that it is committing genocide in the Xinjiang region, which has a large Muslim Uighur population.

Beijing has also lashed out at the US over a potential diplomatic boycott, saying sporting events should not be politicized.

Adding to the frictions between Beijing and Washington, Biden is to host a virtual democracy summit on Thursday and Friday, with Taiwan among the more than 100 invitees that include the UK and Japan.

The event aims to bring together democratic governments to discuss their efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism, and advance human rights. A Chinese official said over the weekend the event would be a “joke” and the US political system does not represent a real democracy.