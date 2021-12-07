Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday visited New Delhi as billions of dollars of Russian weaponry are set to flow into India that would normally attract US sanctions. Eager to draw India into its efforts to contain China, the US may look away this time.
Putin was making his first foreign trip in nearly six months for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as New Delhi takes delivery of Russia’s S-400 advanced missile-defense system that is part of a US$5 billion weapons deal.
A similar purchase by NATO ally Turkey prompted the US to ban Ankara from its advanced F-35 jet program.
“It looks like Washington turned a blind eye for now since Indian support in the Asia-Pacific region is extremely important for the US,” said Ruslan Pukhov, a member of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s public advisory board. “India sent a strong message to the US that it would not tolerate American sanctions.”
India is part of the Quad group with the US, Japan and Australia that is shaping up as a bulwark against China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Even as US and NATO tensions with the Kremlin are running high over a Russian buildup of forces near Ukraine, India is betting that US President Joe Biden’s focus on China would allow it to press on with defense purchases from Moscow.
Russian arms purchases by US allies can trigger sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. While the US has “urged all of our allies, all of our partners, to forgo transactions with Russia” involving the S-400 that might trigger sanctions, it has not decided on a potential waiver for India, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said at a Nov. 23 briefing.
Conversations are ongoing “in the context of a defense relationship that is meaningful to us, that is important both to the United States and India, including in the context of a free and open Indo-Pacific” region, Price said.
For the Indian government, Putin’s visit means more than just bolstering ties that date to the Cold War era. India needs Russia to keep up weapons supplies as it remains locked in its worst border standoff with China. New Delhi also wants more of a role in Afghanistan, where Russia along with China and Pakistan remain key players following the Taliban’s takeover.
India would need to watch Russia’s actions on Ukraine as this could complicate New Delhi’s ties with Washington, said Tanvi Madan, director of The India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
“Delhi says it needs to do certain things with Moscow because it is in India’s interest; Washington says it needs to do certain things with Islamabad because it is in America’s interest,” Madan said. “Neither likes what the other is doing with its rivals.”
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also
Not everyone in Japan is looking forward to observing the time-honored tradition of drinking, eating and drinking some more with groups of colleagues, even as the country begins to rediscover its gregarious side after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. December usually marks the start of the bonenkai (“forget the year”) party season, when men and women who spend hours together in the workplace get together for an evening of “nomunication,” a portmanteau of the Japanese verb “to drink,” or nomu, and “communication.” However, many will be approaching this year’s round of office parties with trepidation, according to recent surveys, even though
Researchers in Singapore have developed a smart bandage to enable people to have chronic wounds monitored remotely via an app on a mobile device, potentially saving them from visiting a doctor. A research team at the National University of Singapore has created a wearable sensor attached to a transparent bandage to track progress in healing, using information such as temperature, bacteria type, pH and inflammation. “Traditionally, when someone has a wound or ulcer, if it’s infected, the only way to examine it is through looking at the wound itself, through visual inspection,” said Chwee Teck Lim (林水德), lead researcher at the university’s