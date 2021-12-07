Japan’s military begins nine-day live-fire exercise

AP, ENIWA, Japan





Dozens of tanks and hundreds of troops yesterday fired explosives and machine guns in drills on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world’s least-known military powerhouse.

Just across the sea from Russia, the Japan Self-Defense Forces opened up the firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with an escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory.

The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, continue for nine days and include about 1,300 Ground Self-Defense Force troops.

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force cheer during a live-fire annual exercise in Eniwa, Japan, yesterday. Photo: AP

Yesterday, as hundreds of troops cheered from the sidelines and waved unit flags, lines of tanks shot at targets meant to represent enemy missiles or armored vehicles.

The exercises illuminate a fascinating, easy-to-miss point. Japan, despite an officially pacifist constitution written when memories of its World War II rampage were still fresh — and painful — boasts a military that puts all but a few nations to shame, and, with a host of threats lurking in Northeast Asia, its hawkish leaders are eager for more.

It is not an easy sell.

In a nation still reviled by many of its neighbors for its past military actions, and where domestic pacifism runs high, any military buildup is controversial.

Japan has focused on its defensive capabilities and carefully avoids using the word “military” for its troops, but as it looks to defend its territorial and military interests against an assertive China, North Korea and Russia, officials in Tokyo are pushing citizens to put aside widespread unease over a more robust role for the military and support increased defense spending.

As it is, tens of billions of dollars each year have built an arsenal of nearly 1,000 warplanes, and dozens of destroyers and submarines. Japan’s forces rival those of the UK and France, and show no sign of slowing down in a pursuit of the best equipment and weapons money can buy.

Not everyone agrees with the buildup. Critics, both Japan’s neighbors and at home, have urged Tokyo to learn from its past and pull back from military expansion.

There is also domestic wariness about nuclear weapons. Japan, the only nation to have atomic bombs dropped on it in war, possesses no nuclear deterrent, unlike other top global militaries, and relies on the so-called US nuclear umbrella.

However, proponents of the new military muscle flexing say that the expansion is well-timed and crucial to the Japanese alliance with Washington.

China and Russia have stepped up military cooperation in an attempt to counter growing US-led regional partnerships. In October, a fleet of five warships each from China and Russia circled Japan as they traveled through the Pacific to the East China Sea. Last month, their warplanes flew together near Japan’s airspace, causing Japanese fighter jets to scramble.

In the fiscal year until March, Japanese fighters scrambled more than 700 times — two-thirds against Chinese warplanes, with the remainder mostly against Russian planes — the Japanese Ministry of Defense says.

Russia’s military has deployed coastal defense missile systems, the Bastion, near disputed islands off the northern coast of Hokkaido.

Japan was disarmed after its World War II defeat, but a month after the Korean War began in 1950, US occupation forces in Japan created a 75,000-member lightly armed de facto army called the National Police Reserve. The Japan Self-Defense Forces, the nation’s current military, was founded in 1954.

Today, Japan is ranked fifth globally in overall military power after the US, Russia, China and India, and its defense budget ranked sixth this year in a ranking of 140 nations by the Global Firepower Web site.

During former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s more than eight-year rule, which ended a year ago, Japan significantly expanded its military role and budget. Abe also watered down the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution in 2015, allowing Japan to come to the defense of the US and other allies.

Japan has rapidly stepped up its military role in its alliance with Washington, and has made more purchases of US weapons and equipment, including fighter jets and missile interceptors.

“Japan faces different risks coming from multiple fronts,” said defense expert Heigo Sato, a professor at the Institute of World Studies at Takushoku University in Tokyo.

Among those risks are North Korea’s increased willingness to test high-powered missiles and other weapons, provocations by armed Chinese fishing boats and coast guard ships, and Russia’s deployment of missiles and naval forces.

One of North Korea’s missiles flew over Hokkaido, landing in the Pacific Ocean in 2017. In September, another fell within the 200 nautical mile (370km) exclusive economic zone off northwestern Japan.

Under a bilateral security pact, Japan hosts about 50,000 US troops, mostly on the southern island of Okinawa, which, along with Japanese units in Hokkaido, are strategically crucial to the US presence in the Pacific.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October, said during his first troop review that he would consider “all options,” including possibly pursuing pre-emptive strike capabilities to further “increase Japan’s defense power” — a divisive issue that opponents say is unconstitutional.

Japan has more than 900 warplanes, 48 destroyers, including eight Aegis missile-combating systems, and 20 submarines. That exceeds the UK, Germany and Italy. Japan is also buying 147 F-35s, including 42 F-35Bs, making it the largest user of US stealth fighters outside of the US, where 353 are to be deployed.

Among Japan’s biggest worries is China’s increased naval activity, including an aircraft carrier that has been repeatedly spotted off Japan’s southern coasts.

Japan has customarily maintained a defense budget cap at 1 percent of GDP, though the nation has faced calls from Washington to spend more.

Kishida says he is open to doubling the cap to the NATO standard of 2 percent.

As a first step, his Cabinet approved a ￥770 billion (US$6.8 billion) extra budget for the fiscal year to accelerate missile defense and reconnaissance activity around Japanese territorial seas and airspace, and to bolster mobility and emergency responses to defend its remote East China Sea islands. That would bring this year’s defense spending to ￥6.1 trillion, up 15 percent from the previous year, and 1.09 percent of Japan’s GDP.

Experts say a defense budget increase is the price Japan must pay now to make up for a shortfall during much of the post-war era, when the nation prioritized economic growth over national security.

As China is playing tough in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan has emerged as a regional flashpoint, with Japan, the US and other democracies developing closer ties with Taipei.

China’s buildup of military facilities in the South China Sea has heightened Tokyo’s concerns in the East China Sea, where the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands are also claimed by Taipei and Beijing, which call them the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台).

China has sent a fleet of armed coast guard ships to routinely circle them, and to go in and out of Japanese-claimed waters, sometimes chasing Japanese fishing boats in the area.

Japan deploys PAC3 land-to-air missile interceptors on its westernmost island of Yonaguni, which is only 110km east of Taiwan.

In part because of a relative decline of the global influence of the US, Japan has expanded military partnerships and joint exercises beyond its alliance with Washington, including with Australia, Canada, the UK, France and other European nations, as well as with members of ASEAN. Japan also cooperates with NATO.

Despite the Japanese government’s argument that more is needed, there are worries domestically over Japan’s rapid expansion of its defense capabilities and the costs.

“Although the defense policy needs to respond flexibly to changes in the national security environment, a soaring defense budget could cause neighboring countries to misunderstand that Japan is becoming a military power and accelerate an arms race,” the Tokyo Shimbun said in an editorial.