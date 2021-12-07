Hong Kong’s government has warned the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) it might have broken the law by publishing an editorial that said casting blank ballots was one of the “last ways” for residents to voice dissent.
The warning letter, which the US media outlet published yesterday, comes as the Chinese Communist Party transforms the territory into something more closely resembling the authoritarian mainland.
Hong Kong Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang (曾國衛) took exception to an editorial the WSJ ran last week titled: “Hong Kong Says Vote — or Else.”
The editorial previewed the territory’s legislative election on Sunday next week that reduces Hong Kong’s already limited democratic opportunities.
“Boycotts and blank ballots are one of the last ways for Hong Kongers to express their political views,” the WSJ editorial said.
In his letter, Tsang said he was “shocked” to read that sentence and warned that Hong Kong banned “inciting another person not to vote, or to cast an invalid vote.”
“We reserve the right to take necessary action,” Tsang said, adding that the government would pursue perceived offenses “irrespective whether the incitement is made in Hong Kong or abroad.”
Under a new legislative election system imposed by Beijing, only pre-vetted candidates can stand for office. Twenty of the 90 legislative seats up for grabs are directly elected — down from half.
Most of Hong Kong’s democracy campaigners are either in jail, have fled overseas, been barred from standing or have declined to take part in the polls.
Sensitive to any move that might cast doubt over the legitimacy of its new “patriots only” political model, the Hong Kong government recently made it an offense to encourage people to boycott local elections or incite them to cast invalid or spoiled ballots.
That law does not make it illegal for individuals to void ballots or refuse to vote. Last week, authorities issued arrest warrants for two Hong Kong activists living overseas for using social media to call on people not to vote.
Three others within Hong Kong have been arrested for the same offense. The anticorruption watchdog has warned pollsters that asking residents whether they intend to boycott the polls could be an offense.
Officials have also said that organizing a boycott of elections could violate the territory’s National Security Law.
In its editorial, the WSJ described the polls as a “sham vote” that showed China was “crushing the autonomy it promised” to Hong Kong and was “trying to enforce its political crackdown even overseas.”
The WSJ has previously riled China with its editorials. Last year, an opinion piece on COVID-19 was deemed racist by Beijing and resulted in expulsion of three reporters from the country.
Hong Kong has long served as a regional media hub, although it has tumbled down press freedom rankings in recent years as Beijing asserts greater control over the city.
International media, including the Financial Times, AFP, CNN, theWSJ and Bloomberg, all have regional headquarters in the territory.
