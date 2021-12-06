World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Man jumps from plane

A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said on Saturday. After a few minutes, firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a hospital, authorities said. The man’s identity was not immediately released and it was not immediately clear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after its arrival at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs, Colorado, at about 8am.

UNITED STATES

Blizzard forecast for Hawaii

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 160kph and 30cm or more of snow were possible. The warning in effect through yesterday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit. Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach more than 4,200m. CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three-and-a-half years ago.

FRANCE

Precious gems shared

A treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local authorities, eight years after they were found. The mountaineer stumbled across the precious stones in 2013. They had remained hidden in a metal box that was on board an Indian plane that crashed in the desolate landscape about 50 years earlier. “The stones have been shared this week” in two equal lots valued at about 150,000 euros (US$169,000) each, Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier told reporters. He said he was “very happy” that events had been brought to a conclusion, in particular for the climber who he praised for his “integrity” in turning his find in to police as required by law.

BRAZIL

New Year’s bash canceled

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations after the country confirmed the first known cases of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in Latin America’s biggest country. Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he would follow the recommendations of Rio de Janeiro state to cancel the celebrations, despite the city’s own view to the contrary. “We respect science,” Paes wrote, saying there are dissenting opinions between scientific committees in the city and the state, but he would rather stick with the most restrictive one. “The city’s committee says it can go ahead and the state’s says no. So it can’t take place. Let’s cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Virus detected on ship

Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday night. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and was due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.