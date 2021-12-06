UNITED STATES
Man jumps from plane
A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said on Saturday. After a few minutes, firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a hospital, authorities said. The man’s identity was not immediately released and it was not immediately clear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after its arrival at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs, Colorado, at about 8am.
UNITED STATES
Blizzard forecast for Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 160kph and 30cm or more of snow were possible. The warning in effect through yesterday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit. Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach more than 4,200m. CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three-and-a-half years ago.
FRANCE
Precious gems shared
A treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local authorities, eight years after they were found. The mountaineer stumbled across the precious stones in 2013. They had remained hidden in a metal box that was on board an Indian plane that crashed in the desolate landscape about 50 years earlier. “The stones have been shared this week” in two equal lots valued at about 150,000 euros (US$169,000) each, Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier told reporters. He said he was “very happy” that events had been brought to a conclusion, in particular for the climber who he praised for his “integrity” in turning his find in to police as required by law.
BRAZIL
New Year’s bash canceled
The mayor of Rio de Janeiro canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations after the country confirmed the first known cases of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in Latin America’s biggest country. Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he would follow the recommendations of Rio de Janeiro state to cancel the celebrations, despite the city’s own view to the contrary. “We respect science,” Paes wrote, saying there are dissenting opinions between scientific committees in the city and the state, but he would rather stick with the most restrictive one. “The city’s committee says it can go ahead and the state’s says no. So it can’t take place. Let’s cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Virus detected on ship
Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday night. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and was due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was
SURGE: South African infections increased to a record 3 million on Friday, data for the 24-hour period showed, with 16,055 bringing the cumulative total to 3,004,203 South Korea again broke its daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths, and confirmed three more cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. The 5,352 new cases reported by the Seoul-based Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday marked the third time this week that the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 people died in the most-recent 24-hour period of tallying, while the 752 people in serious or critical conditions were also an all-time high. Amid the Delta variant-driven surge, there is also