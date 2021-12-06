Taliban blasted for ‘summary killings’

ABUSES: Human Rights Watch reported that the Taliban used screenings of surrendering security forces to detain and summarily execute or forcibly disappear individuals

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the “summary killings” of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch [HRW] and others,” read a statement by the US, the EU, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the US Department of State.

“We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty,” the group of nations said, as it called on Afghanistan’s new rulers to ensure the amnesty is enforced and “upheld across the country and throughout their ranks.”

A teacher sits at the entrance of a classroom of a bullet-riddled school in Arzo village on the outskirts of Ghazni, Afghanistan, on Nov. 16. Photo: AFP

Early last week, HRW released a report that it says documents the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, police and intelligence agents “who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces” from the middle of August through October.

“Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances,” the countries said in the statement.

The Taliban returned to power about 20 years after they were driven out by US forces. Their fundamentalist rule was criticized for its brutal treatment of women, failure to uphold human rights and harsh interpretation of Islam.

Today’s Taliban leaders, eager to gain international respectability, have pledged that their regime would be different, but the new government has continued to carry out violent punishments, and the UN has expressed concern about “credible allegations” that the Taliban have carried out reprisal killings since their victory, despite the promises of amnesty for the fallen government’s troops.

In its report, HRW said that Taliban leaders have directed surrendering security forces to register with authorities to be screened for ties to certain military or special forces units, and to receive a letter guaranteeing their safety.

“However, the Taliban have used these screenings to detain and summarily execute or forcibly disappear individuals within days of their registration, leaving their bodies for their relatives or communities to find,” HRW said.