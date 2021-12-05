JAPAN
PM might cancel US trip
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the US for talks with US President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, public broadcaster NHK said yesterday. Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow, Scotland, last month on the sidelines of the UN climate summit, agreeing to meet formally by the end of the year to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as China, Japanese media reported at the time. However, given the rapid spread of the new variant as well as the US political situation, Kishida is considering rescheduling the meeting after the new year, NHK said, without citing sources for its information.
UNITED STATES
IMac to be auctioned off
The personal computer that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales used when programming the online reference resource 20 years ago is going under the hammer, along with an non-fungible token (NFT) memorializing his first edit on the platform, auctioneers said on Friday. The Strawberry iMac was the machine Wales “used for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001,” said auction house Christie’s, which is overseeing the sale that began on Friday in New York. The second lot is for an NFT created by Wales of Wikipedia’s debut onscreen image when he posted the first words: “Hello world,” Christie’s specialist Peter Klarnet told reporters.
UNITED STATES
Man admits killing teen
A Montana prison inmate serving a 100-year sentence for killing his wife in 1983 has confessed to strangling, sexually assaulting and dismembering a 19-year-old Helena woman 15 years earlier, authorities said on Friday. Courtney Brooke Atlas, 79, confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared in 1968. Part of her torso was found near the boat dock at Gates of the Mountains Marina on Holter Lake four months later. Atlas, who was 26 at the time, was Dorrington’s landlord. He had always been a suspect, officials said, but there was no forensic evidence tying him to the crime. Atlas confessed on Wednesday, in detail, after being given immunity from prosecution for the crimes, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
BELGIUM
Hippos catch COVID-19
A zoo said on Friday that a pair of hippopotamuses in its care are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, possibly the first time ever such animals have caught the disease. The country’s national veterinary lab has confirmed that Antwerp Zoo’s two hippos — Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien — contracted COVID-19. It is unclear how they caught it. Both animals are well, apart from exceptionally runny noses. Keepers have tightened virus restrictions around the zoo.
UNITED STATES
Student stabbed to death
A Columbia University graduate student from Italy was fatally stabbed and another Italian man was wounded in separate attacks near the university’s upper Manhattan campus, authorities said on Friday. The stabbing suspect was arrested in Central Park while menacing a man with a knife, police said in a news release. The attacks started just before 11pm on Thursday when Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach on Amsterdam Avenue near the Columbia campus, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was