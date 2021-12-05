World News Quick Take

JAPAN

PM might cancel US trip

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the US for talks with US President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, public broadcaster NHK said yesterday. Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow, Scotland, last month on the sidelines of the UN climate summit, agreeing to meet formally by the end of the year to discuss issues of mutual concern, such as China, Japanese media reported at the time. However, given the rapid spread of the new variant as well as the US political situation, Kishida is considering rescheduling the meeting after the new year, NHK said, without citing sources for its information.

UNITED STATES

IMac to be auctioned off

The personal computer that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales used when programming the online reference resource 20 years ago is going under the hammer, along with an non-fungible token (NFT) memorializing his first edit on the platform, auctioneers said on Friday. The Strawberry iMac was the machine Wales “used for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001,” said auction house Christie’s, which is overseeing the sale that began on Friday in New York. The second lot is for an NFT created by Wales of Wikipedia’s debut onscreen image when he posted the first words: “Hello world,” Christie’s specialist Peter Klarnet told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Man admits killing teen

A Montana prison inmate serving a 100-year sentence for killing his wife in 1983 has confessed to strangling, sexually assaulting and dismembering a 19-year-old Helena woman 15 years earlier, authorities said on Friday. Courtney Brooke Atlas, 79, confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared in 1968. Part of her torso was found near the boat dock at Gates of the Mountains Marina on Holter Lake four months later. Atlas, who was 26 at the time, was Dorrington’s landlord. He had always been a suspect, officials said, but there was no forensic evidence tying him to the crime. Atlas confessed on Wednesday, in detail, after being given immunity from prosecution for the crimes, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

BELGIUM

Hippos catch COVID-19

A zoo said on Friday that a pair of hippopotamuses in its care are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, possibly the first time ever such animals have caught the disease. The country’s national veterinary lab has confirmed that Antwerp Zoo’s two hippos — Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien — contracted COVID-19. It is unclear how they caught it. Both animals are well, apart from exceptionally runny noses. Keepers have tightened virus restrictions around the zoo.

UNITED STATES

Student stabbed to death

A Columbia University graduate student from Italy was fatally stabbed and another Italian man was wounded in separate attacks near the university’s upper Manhattan campus, authorities said on Friday. The stabbing suspect was arrested in Central Park while menacing a man with a knife, police said in a news release. The attacks started just before 11pm on Thursday when Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the stomach on Amsterdam Avenue near the Columbia campus, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.