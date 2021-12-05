US school shooter’s parents arrested

TERROR CHARGES: Ethan Crumbley’s parents refused teachers’ advice to send him to counseling despite knowing that he had a gun that his father bought him

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father have been arrested after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, US media report reported.

The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, had remained unknown for much of Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan, to consider them fugitives.

However, police found them in an industrial building in Detroit — 64km from the scene of the shooting in Oxford — a block away from where their suspected vehicle had been found, Detroit police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman had previously told reporters that after leaving town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety,” the parents would be “returning to the area to be arraigned.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility,” McDonald told a news conference.

“While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30,” she said.

Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six more were wounded, along with a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with state murder and terror charges.

While school shootings carried out by teens occur frequently in the US, it is unusual for parents to face charges.

Four days before the shooting, James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun used by his son.

Ethan was with his father at the time of the purchase at a local firearms store and the teen posted a picture of the gun on his Instagram account, writing “just got my new beauty today” along with a heart emoji.

According to police, Ethan Crumbley recorded a video on his cellphone the night before the attack saying he was planning a shooting at the school the next day, but it was not posted online.

That same day, a teacher at the school had observed Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition online on his cellphone during class and reported it to school officials.

His mother was contacted by the school, but did not respond to voicemail or e-mail messages.

McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley did exchange a text message about the incident with her son that day, writing: “lol I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

The parents were summoned to the school on the day of the shooting after a teacher was “alarmed” by a note she found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk, McDonald said.

It featured a drawing of a gun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

It also had a picture of a bullet, a person who had been shot and the words “my life is useless” and “the world is dead,” she said.

The parents were shown the drawing at a meeting with school officials and advised that they needed to get the boy into counseling within 48 hours.

McDonald said they resisted taking their son home and he returned to class.

He later entered a bathroom, emerged with the gun, which he had concealed in his backpack, and opened fire.