World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Arms stationed in Kurils

Russia has deployed coastal missile defense systems to a remote part of the Kuril Islands in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defense’s Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril Islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War II, when Soviet troops seized them from Japan. The dispute has prevented them signing a formal peace treaty. Russia used large landing ships to deliver equipment and personnel Matua Island in the central part of the chain, Zvezda said. Russia is trying to beef up its military infrastructure on the island, the ministry said in August.

AUSTRALIA

Appointment draws ire

Lawmaker Craig Kelly — who has been permanently banned from Facebook and criticized for the online distribution of “seriously misleading” information about COVID-19 vaccines — has been appointed to a legislative committee looking into social media and online safety, a move that has raised eyebrows among other members of the committee. Kelly, of the United Australia Party, was in April banned from Facebook over posts promoting hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and questioning the effectiveness of masks.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

New unrest looming

The Pacific nation is bracing for further political unrest, with fresh protests and a vote of confidence in the prime minister slated for Monday. The US Department of State has warned Americans in the country of possible “demonstrations leading up to, during, and after the vote” and announced that the consular agency in Honiara would be shut for normal business. “Remember that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent without warning,” state department officials said yesterday. Last month, a protest against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare sparked three days of rioting in the capital. At least three people were killed and the city’s Chinatown left in ruins. Order was restored by Australian, Fijian, Papua New Guinean and New Zealand peacekeepers.

UNITED STATES

Man arrested at UN office

The UN headquarters in New York was on Thursday locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said. The man was taken into custody at about 1:40pm, three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a UN security checkpoint. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, New York Police Department chief of special operations Harry Wedin said. The gun was loaded with one shotgun shell, Wedin said, adding that the man gave police documents that he said he wanted delivered to the headquarters. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “The papers appeared to be of a medical nature, nothing related to the UN.”

DENMARK

IKEA becomes storm shelter

An IKEA outlet turned into a vast bedroom on Wednesday night, as six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store. Up to 30cm of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees at the outlet in Aalborg. “We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid. People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.”