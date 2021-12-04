RUSSIA
Arms stationed in Kurils
Russia has deployed coastal missile defense systems to a remote part of the Kuril Islands in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defense’s Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril Islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War II, when Soviet troops seized them from Japan. The dispute has prevented them signing a formal peace treaty. Russia used large landing ships to deliver equipment and personnel Matua Island in the central part of the chain, Zvezda said. Russia is trying to beef up its military infrastructure on the island, the ministry said in August.
AUSTRALIA
Appointment draws ire
Lawmaker Craig Kelly — who has been permanently banned from Facebook and criticized for the online distribution of “seriously misleading” information about COVID-19 vaccines — has been appointed to a legislative committee looking into social media and online safety, a move that has raised eyebrows among other members of the committee. Kelly, of the United Australia Party, was in April banned from Facebook over posts promoting hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and questioning the effectiveness of masks.
SOLOMON ISLANDS
New unrest looming
The Pacific nation is bracing for further political unrest, with fresh protests and a vote of confidence in the prime minister slated for Monday. The US Department of State has warned Americans in the country of possible “demonstrations leading up to, during, and after the vote” and announced that the consular agency in Honiara would be shut for normal business. “Remember that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent without warning,” state department officials said yesterday. Last month, a protest against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare sparked three days of rioting in the capital. At least three people were killed and the city’s Chinatown left in ruins. Order was restored by Australian, Fijian, Papua New Guinean and New Zealand peacekeepers.
UNITED STATES
Man arrested at UN office
The UN headquarters in New York was on Thursday locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said. The man was taken into custody at about 1:40pm, three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a UN security checkpoint. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, New York Police Department chief of special operations Harry Wedin said. The gun was loaded with one shotgun shell, Wedin said, adding that the man gave police documents that he said he wanted delivered to the headquarters. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “The papers appeared to be of a medical nature, nothing related to the UN.”
DENMARK
IKEA becomes storm shelter
An IKEA outlet turned into a vast bedroom on Wednesday night, as six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store. Up to 30cm of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees at the outlet in Aalborg. “We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid. People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.”
WIDE REOPENING DISCOURAGED: A study from Peking University has suggested that lifting restrictions in the style of the US, UK and others would be catastrophic China would face a “colossal outbreak” on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the US. That is a prediction based on statistical modeling by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University. A switch from China’s current COVID-19 elimination strategy to a US-style approach with few restrictions would lead to as many as 637,155 infections per day, according to the study, which was published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. That would be the largest daily figure reported by any country since the start of the
UNCERTAINTY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not specify measures NATO might take, but many believe that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project could be canceled The US has said it has evidence that Russia has made plans for a “large scale” attack on Ukraine and said NATO allies are “prepared to impose severe costs” on Moscow if it attempts an invasion. Speaking at a NATO ministers meeting in Latvia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but added: “He’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.” “So despite uncertainty about intention and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to
NOT ELIGIBLE: Most of those charged over democracy protests were born after the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, figures form Hong Kong Watch showed More than 90 percent of people who have faced protest charges in Hong Kong are too young to access a UK visa scheme dedicated to helping Hong Kongers flee to the UK, say advocates and lawmakers calling for new laws to assist them. The release of the figures on Sunday by advocacy group Hong Kong Watch comes before a British parliamentary debate this week on proposed migration law amendments that would widen the pathway for people with British National Overseas (BNO) status to resettle in the UK. More than 10,000 people were arrested during or after the mass protests that swept Hong
An episode of The Simpsons in which the cartoon family from the US visit Tiananmen Square has been removed from Disney’s streaming channel in Hong Kong at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that Chinese-style censorship is becoming the norm in the territory, ensnaring global streaming giants and other major tech companies. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed that an episode of The Simpsons featuring China was